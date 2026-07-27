First Horizon Bank Expands Loan Syndications Team with Strategic Hires

News provided by

First Horizon Bank

Jul 27, 2026, 10:30 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") today announced the expansion of its Loan Syndications team, further deepening execution capabilities and enhancing service to corporate and commercial real estate clients nationwide.

Kevin Farrell joins First Horizon Bank as a Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate Loan Syndications. An accomplished real estate banking and syndications professional, Farrell most recently led the Loan Syndications team at First National Bank Corporation. In his new role, Farrell will partner closely with associates across the bank to expand coverage, strengthen client engagement and build on First Horizon's commercial real estate syndication and distribution strengths.

Corey Kistka joins as a Managing Director of Commercial & Industrial Loan Syndications. Kistka will oversee the delivery and execution of complex financing solutions supporting clients' growth and strategic initiatives. He brings 29 years of syndicated finance experience, most recently serving as a Managing Director of Loan Syndications at Comerica Bank where he advised on syndicated financing for public and private companies.

Jack Bratton has joined as a Vice President of Loan Syndications and Austin Eskew has joined as a Loan Syndications Associate. Bratton and Eskew bring expertise that will support the bank's growing capabilities in Commercial Real Estate and the Commercial and Industrial Loan Syndications space.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin, Corey, Jack and Austin to our Loan Syndications group. Their deep expertise and proven track record will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver innovative financing solutions to our clients," said Olu Jegede, Group Head of Corporate & Specialty Finance for First Horizon Bank. "By investing in top-tier talent, First Horizon Bank strengthens its commitment to supporting our clients' evolving needs and driving sustainable growth for the business. These strategic hires reinforce our dedication to building a best-in-class platform that positions us as a trusted partner for clients navigating complex capital markets opportunities."

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

SOURCE First Horizon Bank

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

First Horizon Bank and Charlotte Hornets to Distribute 10,000 Basketballs to Boys & Girls Clubs Across The Carolinas Through Bee-Ball For All Presented By First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Bank and Charlotte Hornets to Distribute 10,000 Basketballs to Boys & Girls Clubs Across The Carolinas Through Bee-Ball For All Presented By First Horizon Bank

The Charlotte Hornets have announced First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") as the presenting partner of Bee-Ball for All, the...
Lebron Womack Named Chattanooga Market President for First Horizon Bank

Lebron Womack Named Chattanooga Market President for First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") announced that veteran banker Lebron Womack will serve as Chattanooga Market President. Womack...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics