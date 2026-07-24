First Horizon Bank and Charlotte Hornets to Distribute 10,000 Basketballs to Boys & Girls Clubs Across The Carolinas Through Bee-Ball For All Presented By First Horizon Bank

Signature Youth Initiative Anchors the Second Annual Impacting the Carolinas Campaign; First Horizon Bank Named Presenting Partner of Bee-Ball For All

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte Hornets have announced First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") as the presenting partner of Bee-Ball for All, the organization's signature youth engagement platform and cornerstone of the second annual Impacting the Carolinas initiative. Through Bee-Ball for All presented by First Horizon Bank, the Hornets will distribute 10,000 basketballs to youth through participating Boys & Girls Club locations across North and South Carolina, expanding access to the game while creating opportunities for mentorship, literacy, wellness and community engagement throughout the region.

First Horizon Bank and Charlotte Hornets Bee-Ball for All Event - Northridge Middle School, Charlotte NC

To officially tip off the initiative, Hornets, First Horizon Bank and Boys & Girls Club leaders – along with Hornets Legend Muggsy Bogues – gathered at Northridge Middle School on Thursday, July 23 for a formal announcement and youth basketball clinic celebrating the launch of the two-state distribution effort. The event served as the beginning of a broader effort that will place 10,000 basketballs into the hands of children across North and South Carolina.

"This isn't just about giving away basketballs; it's about opening doors for youth development in multiple ways," said Justin Rutledge, Senior Vice President and Charlotte Market President for First Horizon Bank. Laura Bunn, Executive Vice President and Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon Bank added, "Sports also build teamwork, discipline and skills youth will carry through their lives. While we're proud to celebrate in Charlotte today, the mission reaches far beyond this community. Bee-Ball for All helps us connect with youth across the Carolinas, so opportunities aren't limited to one city, but shared across more than 200 Boys & Girls Clubs spanning North and South Carolina."

"Partnerships like this allow us to make a greater impact than we ever could alone. We are incredibly grateful to First Horizon Bank for sharing our commitment to investing in youth and strengthening communities throughout the Carolinas," said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Community Impact Betsy Mack. "Together, we are creating opportunities for young people to grow, learn, build confidence and connect through the game of basketball."

Launched in 2025, Impacting the Carolinas is designed to strengthen Hornets Sports & Entertainment's community impact and regional presence across North and South Carolina while reinforcing the organization's commitment to being the Team of the Carolinas.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) owns the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League), and operates Spectrum Center, the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. Charlotte's first professional sports team, the Hornets joined the NBA in 1988 and are a member of the Eastern Conference's Southeast Division. HSE is committed to positively impacting the Carolinas through community programming and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. Spectrum Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary and reopened following a two-phased renovation as a fully transformed world-class arena in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Through the years, Spectrum Center has hosted nearly 2,500 events and has welcomed more than 25 million guests. Directly across from Spectrum Center, the state-of-the-art Novant Health Performance Center is being built to enhance player development and foster a culture of high performance.

For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com

SOURCE First Horizon Bank