Cleveland Medical Devices Reports Favorable PTAB Outcomes in Five of Six ResMed IPR Challenges

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. announced that proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board have now produced favorable outcomes for Cleveland Medical Devices in five of the six inter partes review petitions filed by ResMed against patents involved in the parties' Ohio litigation.

In four of the five proceedings that reached final written decisions, the PTAB determined that ResMed had not established that the challenged claims were unpatentable. In a fifth proceeding, the PTAB denied institution of ResMed's petition. ResMed obtained a favorable final written decision in one proceeding.

"These are important results for Cleveland Medical Devices and its intellectual-property portfolio," said Robert N. Schmidt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Medical Devices. "We are pleased that numerous challenged patent claims have survived ResMed's PTAB challenges over the cited prior art."

The PTAB proceedings addressed patentability and did not decide infringement, damages, or other issues pending in the district-court litigations. Cleveland Medical Devices' district-court cases against ResMed remain pending and involve alleged infringement of Cleveland Medical Devices' CPAP and home-sleep-testing patents.

The Ohio PTAB results are separate from Cleveland Medical Devices' pending Delaware litigation involving additional home-sleep-testing patents. Those patents were not involved in the six Ohio IPR proceedings.

Cleveland Medical Devices has 44 patents covering sleep testing and sleep therapy.

Cleveland Medical Devices intends to continue enforcing its intellectual-property rights while respecting all pending judicial and administrative proceedings.

For Further Information Contact:

Robert N. Schmidt, PE, MS, MBA, JD

Founder and Chairman

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

216-374-7237

[email protected]

SOURCE Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.