Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon opens McDonald Hopkins' Leaders in Education Lunch Series

CLEVELAND, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will discuss Say Yes to Education and other key issues facing today's schools during the first of McDonald Hopkins LLC's Leaders in Education Lunch Series at noon on April 2.

The Leaders in Education event, the first in a series of four lunches to be hosted by McDonald Hopkins through December, will be held at the firm's Cleveland office at 600 Superior Ave. and streamed live on mcdonaldhopkins.com.

"We have chosen to focus our community outreach efforts on education," said David Kall, managing member of McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland office. "It is so important to educate our future workforce, which will help relieve poverty in our community."

The conversation with Gordon, who is responsible for the daily management of Cleveland's 39,000-student school district and integral in the city's Say Yes to Education and College Now Initiatives, will offer valuable insight to anyone interested in the state of education systems and the opportunities being made available to today's students.

Cleveland was selected in January by Say Yes to Education, a national nonprofit organization designed to revitalize communities by helping them give every public high school graduate access to college or other postsecondary scholarships. Founded in 1987 with the promise of preparing 112 Philadelphia sixth graders for college and pay their college tuition if they graduated high school, Say Yes to Education now helps entire communities make a similar commitment to every public high school student. In addition to Cleveland, Say Yes to Education has community-wide chapters in Buffalo and Guilford County, N.C.

Similarly, College Now of Greater Cleveland helps students as early as middle and high school students as well as adult learners achieve their dreams of going to and succeeding in certificate, two-year and four-year degree programs. It reaches over 29,000 students and adult learners each year, providing college access success advising, financial aid, counseling and scholarship retention services. Many of their students are from low-income families and are first-generation college students.

College Now is one of six convening partners which worked over a period of two years to make Cleveland the most recent Say Yes to Education chapter. McDonald Hopkins is a proud sponsor of College Now's Say Yes to Education program.

