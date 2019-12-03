Cleveland Mother Releases a Magical Cover Story For Wrapping-Impaired Parents

CLEVELAND, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with the challenge of explaining to her two toddlers how Santa could travel around the world in one night but still needed to use an excessive amount of Scotch tape to wrap gifts, one Cleveland mother did what any reasonable parent would do: she wrote a children's book to explain the discrepancy.

Whitney Beatty has always been wrapping impaired but had never worried too much about it. Until, that is, she realized her sad attempts at gift wrapping could raise some serious question about Santa.

Ham Hands the Christmas Elf is a magical cover story for wrapping-impaired parents.

"Yes, I could have learned to wrap presents competently," Beatty said. "But creating a scapegoat named Ham Hands the Christmas Elf seemed like a lot more fun."

Ham Hands the Christmas Elf is the story of one elf, two giant hands, and a dream. Kids will love the colorful illustrations as they follow Ham Hands and his struggle to live his best life. Parents will love a story that adds magic – not work – to their already overloaded holiday seasons.

What readers are saying…

"The witty writing style of the author makes this a particularly delightful holiday story, and one that I don't mind reading every night!"

Amazon review by EA Campbell

"Ham hands is the perfect new underdog at Christmas."

Amazon review by Mirnes K.

"Lovely story that shows how important everyone is despite our differences. This story is perfect for the holidays. Loved how the Elf was able to assist in his own special way."

Amazon review by Virtuous Cornwall

