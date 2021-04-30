Cleveland, Ohio's Urban Orchid Celebrates Opening of Flagship Store and Design Center

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland florist, Urban Orchid is thrilled to announce the opening of its third location – a new, flagship store and design center in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. Located at 3154 West 14th Street, the fully renovated storefront includes 1,550 square feet of retail space, 2,000 square feet of design/production space, a bridal consultation room, and staff offices.

The opening of this new location brings all of Urban Orchid's design and production for weddings and events into a modern, spacious location where owner/creative director Brandon Sitler and his team will be able to provide the ultimate customer experience.

"We are excited to welcome customers to our new flagship store in Tremont," said Sitler. "We have worked hard to design a space that is stylish and fun to shop. Whether you are looking for amazing flower arrangements, lush planters or making an appointment to discuss your wedding we are here to help."

In addition to this new space, Urban Orchid is also pleased to announce two additional honors:

NFL Draft – Urban Orchid has been chosen to provide floral arrangements and plant decor for the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio (April 29-May 1). Sitler commented, "We are excited to partner with NFL Business Connect and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission to contribute to this exciting and memorable event."

Yelp Award – Urban Orchid was selected by Yelp for their all-time list of best floral shops across the United States and Canada. Urban Orchid is the only florist in the state of Ohio chosen for this honor. Several factors were used to determine this ranking including, the total volume and ratings of reviews.

About Urban Orchid

Founded in 2011, Urban Orchid is an award-winning, upscale, floral and gift boutique with locations in the historic Cleveland, Ohio neighborhoods of Ohio City, Tremont, and Little Italy. Urban Orchid specializes in custom weddings, events, and everyday floral needs. The shop dedicates itself to using local artists, growers, and suppliers to help create exclusive items perfect for any gift-giving occasion.

