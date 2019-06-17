Cleveland Restaurant Company Names New Executive For Business Development

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmen Quagliata has been named Vice President of Business Development at Select Restaurants, said John Quagliata, Chairman of Select Restaurants, Inc. He will start on July 1.

Carmen comes to Select from Union Square Café in New York City, where he was Executive Chef. During his 15 years there, Carmen led the successful evolution of the restaurant, including the colossal task of moving the operation to a new location in 2016. As Executive Chef, Carmen directed the culinary operations, garnering a coveted 3-star review from the New York Times. Recognizing Carmen's innovative talent and operational skills, Danny Meyer and Union Square Hospitality Group included Carmen in the development of the new, fine-casual concept Daily Provisions, which also received critical acclaim.

"Carmen is an outstanding chef and restaurateur and has worked with many notable talents and top restaurants,'' John Quagliata said. "I'm confident his outstanding culinary and business skills will be a great asset to our restaurant company."

For more than 30 years and with extensive experience in hotels, restaurants and catering, Carmen has been a leader in the hospitality industry. Graduating with honors from the Culinary Institute of America in 1988, Carmen served an externship with Ritz Carlton Hotels. He continued on to graduate from the apprenticeship program, at the historic Greenbrier Hotel in Sulphur Springs, W. Va., where he was chosen by Chef Harmut Handke to deliver the class Valedictorian Speech.

In 1990, Carmen moved to California, where he continued developing his passion for food at Tra Vigne in Napa Valley. Here, Carmen was mentored by Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello, earning increasing responsibilities and eventually became Executive Chef/Partner of this business. Following his 10-year tenure at Tra Vigne, Carmen, his wife Palma and young family relocated to the East Coast, where he joined Chef Lidia Bastianich's team at Felidia in New York City.

In 2002, Carmen was responsible for creating and implementing the culinary concept for The Vault Restaurant in Boston, Mass. This effort resulted in 3-star reviews from the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald, acknowledging the success of both Carmen and his team.

In 2005, Carmen accepted the opportunity to return to New York City, joining the Union Square Hospitality Group at the legendary Union Square Cafe.

During his career, Carmen has traveled extensively in the United States, Europe and Asia, working and networking with hospitality professionals and further broadening his scope of the industry and community involvement.

John Quagliata, who has led the company for more than 40 years said of his nephew, "Carmen's work ethic, talent and passion for his career provided him the opportunity to refine his attention to detail for excellence in food, service, operations and marketing. His keen eye for quality and positive energy will continue to inspire future teams and bring about success in all aspects of business development. With a thorough knowledge and experience in profit and loss evaluation, creation and implementation of profit generating plans, employee recruitment, human resource development, concept enrichment , kitchen design and purveyor partnerships, Carmen is well -prepared for his new responsibility as Vice President of Business Development."

About Select Restaurants: Select Restaurants is a specialty restaurant company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Select operates a number of unique restaurant concepts, ranging from fine dining operations such as the Top of the Hub in Boston, Pier W in Cleveland and Parkers' Restaurant & Bar in suburban Chicago; to unique waterfront locations such as the Rusty Scupper in Baltimore and Parkers' Lighthouse in Long Beach, Calif.; to a number of American Bistro and Tavern restaurants in suburban New Jersey, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Chicago.

