Cleveland School of Cannabis Celebrates its 2nd Class of Graduates

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday 5:30pm June 20th, 2019 at the Holiday Inn Rockside in Independence Ohio, our Nation's second state approved school for cannabis education will celebrate a brand new class of industry leaders. Students ranging in age from 18 to 67 completed all of the necessary state approved requirements to receive their certificates and enter into the field and begin growing the Ohio Medical Marijuana Industry. The Cleveland School of Cannabis has already had a tremendous impact on regional cannabis companies with more than 70% of its graduates currently employed. With a goal to create the industry standard when it comes to the cannabis workforce, the faculty and partners continue to produce top-notch industry talent. This year CSC graduates over 60 students and this ceremony is open to the public with the festivities beginning at 6pm.