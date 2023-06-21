Cleveland School of Cannabis Receives 10-Year Accreditation Recommendation from Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools

CLEVELAND, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland School of Cannabis (CSC) is proud to announce that it has received a 10-year accreditation recommendation from the 130 year old Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) which accredits 2600 institutions like the American Institute of Healthcare and Technology, and the New York Institute of English and Business; and whose separate higher education arm, Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) accredits schools like Colgate University, Columbia University, Cornell, and NYU. This recommendation is a testament to CSC's commitment to providing high-quality education with an innovative approach.

The recent site visit by the MSA-CESS team resulted in high marks and a recommendation for full accreditation for 10 years. This recommendation recognizes CSC's thorough planning, restorative strategic thinking, and innovative approach to providing a bright future for its students.

"We leave you with the charge to continue your endeavor as pioneers within education and the cannabis industry. Lean into innovation as you have and wear the non-traditional badge with honor as you continue to assemble believers on your way to organizational success" wrote the two-person review team of Jim Cogdal (Chicago, Illinois) and Shawn Robson (Arbor, Michigan).

There are several different levels of the secondary education operational processes.

Self-Regulation - Organization opens its doors and provides education with no external oversight aside from standard business regulations.

State Regulations - Organization acquires a state approval by the governing education body in the state where the organization resides which can be typically a 3 - 12 month process.

Trade/curriculum Regulations - Organization acquires an accreditation by a national or regional organization that verifies the proposed curriculum is up to their governing standards but this organization is not may not be recognized by state or federal agencies. 3 - 12 month process

The highest level of approval is administered by agents of the United States Department of Education: "Accreditation" as it is commonly referred to the status of an organization recognized by a national or regional organization that verifies proposed curriculum and organizational processes follow standards set forth by the United States Department of Education which is 2 - 4 year process.

"Our pursuit of accreditation is a reflection of our commitment to design our educational practices, structures, and delivery at the highest level regardless of the difficulty in doing so. We don't ever want to be comfortable or stagnant and MSA-CESS ensures we are holding ourselves accountable to a standard that demands our best. Our students, our faculty, our staff, and our industry deserve it." remarked president of the Cleveland School of Cannabis, Tyrone Russell.

As the first and only cannabis education specific institution to hold a recommendation for an accreditation recognized by the United States Department of Education, CSC is proud to help the Cannabis industry take the next step to normalize cannabis into the social and economic fabric of the country.

Kevin Greene VP of CSC says "Since we opened our doors in January of 2017 to launch our program, we have held our students in our hearts and minds. The goal will always be about driving high standards in education and preparing CSC students to be the future leaders of the industry. The accreditation process with MSA- CESS validated our leadership, employees and students commitment to excellence."

With the MSA-CESS accreditation recommendation, Cleveland School of Cannabis solidifies its position as a premier institution for cannabis education and continues to set the standard for excellence, empowering students to thrive in the ever-evolving cannabis industry.

