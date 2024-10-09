Cleveland's Craft Beverage Scene Shines with Tapster

Jordan Kay Brings Self-Pour Innovation to Lakewood Community; Tapster Tasting Room Empowers Guests to Pour-Their-Own Beer, Wine, Craft Cocktails and More

CLEVELAND, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Lakewood, Jordan Kay of Tapster Cleveland is redefining how locals experience their favorite drinks. Since opening the doors to Tapster in 2023, Kay has introduced Cleveland to a unique self-pour concept that allows guests to sample a variety of beers, wines, craft cocktails, kombuchas, and more—all at their own pace.

But for Kay, the journey to opening his own self-pour tasting room started long before the doors opened in Lakewood. Prior to opening Tapster Cleveland, Kay lived in Chicago for four years and became a regular at Tapster's second Chicago tasting room, located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. What began as a favorite hangout spot quickly became a source of inspiration. Upon his return to Cleveland, the itch to bring the unique self-pour experience to his hometown pushed the 20-something, marketing/PR professional into the driver's seat of his career. He set out on a mission to make Tapster part of the local social scene and, in 2023, he did just that and became Tapster's first franchisee.

"Tapster was my favorite bar in Chicago, hands down," said Kay. "I loved the freedom it gave guests to explore new drinks in a laid-back atmosphere. When I moved back to Cleveland, I knew it was just the kind of experience I wanted to share with my hometown."

The Go-To Place for Sampling Local Flavor

Tapster Cleveland is committed to providing an experience that feels both new and familiar to locals. With 30+ rotating taps that change often, Tapster allows guests to pour as little or as much they want, all while exploring the best beverages Cleveland has to offer.

What sets Tapster Cleveland apart is Kay's dedication to reflecting local culture. His vision with Tapster was to provide the community with more than just a bar—he wanted the tasting room to be a reflection of Cleveland's unique culture and a welcoming place to celebrate local talent. Plus, the taps often feature drinks from local breweries, ensuring the offerings speak directly to the community's tastes. "My goal was to make Tapster the place where Clevelanders can come together and try local beverages they may have never heard of before," explained Kay. "It's about discovery, but it's also about supporting local brewers and making Tapster a real part of the neighborhood."

Community-Driven and Guest-Focused

Tapster Cleveland is much more than just a place to grab a drink. Kay has built meaningful relationships with local vendors artists, and the neighborhood, hosting everything from flash tattoo events to pop-up markets and much more at his Lakewood tasting room. Tapster is also a regular supporter of neighborhood events like street festivals and crawls, ensuring that it remains a vital part of Lakewood's social fabric.

"We've embraced the community, and they've embraced us right back," said Kay. "Whether it's through our weekly trivia nights, Daddy & Me Saturday mornings, monthly Book club, local collaborations, or just being part of Lakewood Alive's events, we've found that locals enjoy the individualized approach we take here."

A Space for All Occasions

More than a tasting room, Tapster Cleveland serves as a vibrant social space where the community comes together to unwind, discover something new they like and make lasting memories. Through partnerships with local food vendors like Spice Kitchen, Orale, Nosh, The Pierogi Lady, Pizza Bagel Lady, and Tradesman Pretzels, Tapster offers food options that reflect its craft roots. It's the perfect venue for any occasion—whether you're hosting a birthday party, engagement party, company happy hour, or baby shower, Tapster provides a welcoming environment with a huge drink selection.

For more information about Tapster Cleveland, visit https://tapstertastingroom.com/sublocation/cleveland/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about the Tapster franchise opportunity, visit https://tapsterfranchise.com.

