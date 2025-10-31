Cleveland's Digital Equity Model Sets National Standard as DigitalC Nears 7,000 Homes Connected

Nearly two years into Cleveland's citywide broadband initiative, DigitalC has connected nearly 7,000 homes and more than 17,000 residents—already 85% to its 2025 goal.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2025 //PRNewswire// -- DigitalC, the nonprofit selected by the City of Cleveland to deliver citywide broadband access for $18 per month, presented its third-quarter progress report to Cleveland City Council's Utilities Committee on October 30, highlighting growth, transparency, and national recognition for what is now known as "The Cleveland Model."

About two years into Cleveland's citywide broadband initiative, DigitalC has connected nearly 7,000 households and brought high-speed home internet to over 17,000 residents across the city—representing 85% of its 2025 goal of 4,700 new connections.

"We don't need perfection—we need progress," said Joshua Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer at DigitalC. "In the least-connected city in America, every household we connect is a victory. Cleveland's model is working because it brings everyone—residents, council, and partners—to the same table."

During the Utilities Committee hearing, Councilman Kris Harsh (Ward 13) commented on the organization's report, saying "Congratulations on the very substantial progress that you're making toward this. It's clearly noticeable, and you should all feel good about the progress that you're making. This is moving in the right direction."

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) officially ended on June 1, 2024 after Congress failed to extend funding, leaving millions of Americans without broadband support. As household costs continue to rise, and questions surround programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Cleveland's model stands out as a community-based solution that solves for affordability while delivering quality service to families.

Edmonds emphasized that DigitalC's success is not only about technology, but about trust. "We cannot solve a digital divide if we are still divided as people in this city," Edmonds said. "The Cleveland Model works because it's rooted in unity and accountability."

DigitalC's Cleveland Model has garnered national and global attention this year. The organization was recognized by Broadband Communities, Être, and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, among others, and received a $500,000 investment from Google to support network expansion.

"Cleveland had the foresight to invest in something that other cities didn't," Edmonds told Council. "Now, as national benefit programs are uncertain, Cleveland's residents remain connected. That's leadership—and it's working."

This progress was made possible through the support of public partners—the Cleveland City Council, City of Cleveland, and the State of Ohio—and a coalition of philanthropic and technology partners, including the Mandel Foundation, Myers Foundation, Gund Foundation, Microsoft Airband, and Google.

DigitalC is a nonprofit technology social enterprise headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its high-speed home internet service, Canopy, and its community learning initiative, Click, DigitalC is bridging the digital divide—for good—connecting residents, nonprofit, and small businesses to the internet they deserve. Learn more at www.digitalc.org .

