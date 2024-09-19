Cleveland's EVs Now Powered by Alternalite EV and SAF Inc. with FLO EV Chargers

FLO curbside and fast chargers selected for 73-station deployment in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, is expanding its charging network with the installation of an initial set of 73 curbside and fast chargers in the greater Cleveland area. This deployment signifies the beginning of a substantial project across the Northeast Ohio region, following FLO partners Alternalite EV and SAF Inc.'s successful bid as the exclusive charger provider for Phase 1 of the Northeast Ohio Area-wide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program. Phase 1 of the program includes deploying 54 Level 2 CoRe+ stations and 19 Level 3 SmartDC fast charging stations throughout the area.

"With the surging popularity of electric vehicles, FLO is committed to ensuring that the U.S.'s EV infrastructure keeps pace with demand," said Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO. "This initiative in Northeast Ohio represents a significant step towards a future where EV charging is convenient and dependable, supporting the transition to clean transportation for all."

Alternalite EV is an Ohio-based full-service electrical contractor specializing in EV charging installations and certified female, minority owned business founded by Trudy and Jose Ramos. SAF is a general construction company based in Akron, Ohio, with offices in Virginia Tennessee and Kentucky. It was founded by Ike Samson-Akpan. SAF provides full design and construction services for public, institutional, non-profit and commercial clients.

"It is exciting to see more and more EVs on the road," said Jose Ramos, Alternalite EV Co-Founder. "With the rise of electric vehicles in the Greater Cleveland area, Alternalite EV recognizes the importance of sustainable transportation. Our commitment to safety, reliability and customer satisfaction sets us apart. Alternalite EV is proud to partner with FLO, SAF & NOACA in deploying eco-friendly, EV charging solutions."

"This project is designed to cater to the increasing number of EV drivers in Ohio, providing both convenient and reliable charging options to accommodate various vehicles and ensure widespread accessibility," said Ike Samson-Akpan, SAF President and Founder.

NOACA, the transportation and environmental planning agency responsible for a five-county region surrounding Greater Cleveland, secured almost $4 million for EV charger expansion from the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program. Additionally, NOACA announced in January it received a $15 million grant from the U.S. DOT for Phase 2 of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program.

The initial FLO charging stations in the Greater Cleveland area are operational, with all 73 planned installations to be completed by December 31, 2024.

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 115,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America with facilities in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

