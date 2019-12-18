Cleveland's own Drive My Way gears up to support thousands of drivers amidst Celadon bankruptcy

In response to the shut down and massive job loss, a Facebook group was created to connect drivers to support. Initially, many trucking companies and recruiters flocked to post jobs to former-Celadon drivers, but communication turned chaotic as the Facebook community worked tirelessly to help get stranded drivers home safely, while drivers and their families simultaneously began to navigate unemployment, benefits, and other concerns.

Drive My Way partnered with administrators of the group to offer a Virtual Celadon Hiring Event to provide a reliable and vetted platform to connect drivers and employers.

"Drive My Way is here to offer support to the Celadon drivers and their families—connecting them to resources and jobs," says Beth Potratz, CEO of Drive My Way, "Many of these drivers haven't searched for a job in years. As drivers begin their job search, we want to make sure they are informed and empowered to make a career choice that fits their needs."

Drive My Way has hundreds of jobs. Drivers can fill out a free profile and be matched to each unique job with a score based on the degree of fit with their needs. Drivers are in complete control of their search. Drivers decide which jobs they are interested in and who gets access to their profile to communicate with them. Drive My Way is a personalized service to help drivers find the best job that fits their needs, without all the unwanted phone calls or emails. Drive My Way allows drivers to educate themselves on what is available and take time to evaluate all of their options. With Drive My Way's help, CDL drivers can have the life they want while doing a job they love!

Drivers and employers can join the Celadon Virtual Hiring Event at https://hiring.drivemyway.com/helping-celadon-drivers/.

