Clever Announces Layered Security Solutions to Improve K-12 Cybersecurity

Clever's Layered Security solutions deliver identity and access management tools designed for K-12 education, and a new cybersecurity blueprint helps districts implement security best practices

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever , the platform powering secure digital learning for over 100,000 schools, today announced its layered security solution, providing secure identity and access management, to meet the unique needs of K-12 schools.

Layered security from Clever provides multiple layers of protection to enhance district cybersecurity, all with one trusted vendor. These solutions, uniquely designed for the needs of K-12, provide protections for the entire district community, including teachers, students, and staff. The identity and access management offering includes:

Clever directory: a centralized place to manage all school technology users

Clever Identity Management (IDM), automated account provisioning and management for Google, AD, and Entra ID

Clever Rostering: use any SIS to securely create and update accounts for edtech apps

Clever Single Sign-On (SSO): streamlines and secures logins with a personalized portal

Classroom MFA: protects accounts with an additional, classroom-friendly layer of security

Clever's new solutions come at a critical time for K-12. With school districts increasingly under threat of cyber attacks, under-resourced schools need more support in developing a solid defense against would-be attackers. According to Cybersecure 2024 , lack of dedicated cybersecurity staff ranks as the number one challenge facing districts. School leaders have a heightened focus on protecting their systems. Clever works to provide tools built for the unique needs of K-12 schools, regardless of a district's resources or complex needs.

"I think that it's critical that edtech executives, including me, are proactive in leading cybersecurity strategy and key initiatives for all of our schools, from the largest to the smallest, regardless of IT resources," said Trish Sparks, CEO of Clever. "All of our students deserve our protection."

To aid districts in implementing cybersecurity best practices, Clever has also created a blueprint for schools to use. The new Clever Cybersecurity Blueprint is a free resource that lays out the top 5 strategies schools can adopt as foundational practices for stronger cybersecurity. These include:

Securing identities and access

Protecting devices

Proactively managing vendors

Preparing for recovery

Cultivating a cybersecurity culture

"Our commitment to data and security is foundational to our work. We've signed important pledges like the Secure by Design Pledge and we employ the secure software development lifecycle," said Clever's Head of Security, Sriram Seshadri. "School district data is encrypted in transit and at rest, we have comprehensive third-party security evaluations, and we isolate district data to prevent data intermingling."

Furthering its commitment to K-12 cybersecurity, Clever partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to sign the Secure by Design pledge and is the first signatory to release its security roadmap delivering an overview of its comprehensive security program, its commitments to the future, and a detailed roadmap to aid school security planning for 2024 and beyond.

To learn more about Clever's layered security solutions, visit here .

To download the Clever Cybersecurity Blueprint, visit here .

To read about Clever's Secure by Design Roadmap, visit here .

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to connect every student to a world of learning. More than 77% of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever to power secure digital learning experiences. And, with Clever's layered security solutions, K-12 schools can protect district access and identities for all staff, teachers, and students. With a secure platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, Clever is committed to advancing education with technology that works for students everywhere. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has an office in San Francisco, CA, but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

Contact:

Daimen

[email protected]

SOURCE Clever