Clever Girl Finance Awarded Status as an NFEC Distinguished Personal Finance Content

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) announced today that Clever Girl Finance, a personal finance platform for U.S. women, has successfully earned the NFEC's Distinguished Personal Finance Content designation. This designation acknowledges top-quality content developed by professionals who meet the highest standards in the financial education industry for business practice, ethics, and alignment with research-based educational principles.

Founded by Bola Sokunbi, Clever Girl Finance (CGF) states a clear mission to empower women with financial guidance and support. The platform accomplishes its mission by offering free resources, many of which showcase the professional content creation for which CGF has earned recognition as a Distinguished Personal Finance Content. These complimentary financial education resources include courses, articles, podcasts, webinars, and multimedia content.

To earn the designation, content creators must undergo and pass a rigorous review process. They must submit ample content for consideration that meets top standards across three primary criteria with scores above 90% in each category:

business structure & compliance; professionalism, qualifications, & brand; educational methodologies & research-based principles.

The Clever Girl Finance materials met the stringent requirements to pass all three criteria and earn the Distinguished Personal Finance Content recognition.

The National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider, recognizes personal finance content that makes significant contributions to providing quality personal finance education. These credentials are designed to encourage others in the financial education space to continue to push boundaries toward promoting financial health on an ever-larger scale.

"We are proud to recognize Clever Girl Finance as a Distinguished Personal Finance Content," said Vince Shorb, the NFEC's CEO. "We developed this designation to give public assurance about a personal finance content creator's credibility and professionalism. People need to know whether they can trust a source of information about managing money, and earning this designation offers that assurance."

The Clever Girl Finance® platform consistently receives recognition by the Plutus Awards as ranking among the best personal finance websites. Bola Sokunbi, a Certified Financial Education Instructor and winner of the 2021 Financial Education Instructor of the Year, seeks to empower women across the country by fostering financial confidence and informed decision-making. Taking a fun, engaging, and non-judgmental approach, Sokunbi and her colleagues support their community to build wealth and make smart money decisions.

The National Financial Educators Council is a social impact organization with status as a Certified B Corporation® and IACET Accredited Provider focused on economic empowerment through financial education.

