Clever hires Apple exec as Vice President of engineering

Krugler, a 16-year veteran of Apple, was a founding member of the iCloud leadership team, eventually overseeing the iCloud engineering organization. Krugler's team scaled the platform to support hundreds of millions of iCloud users with services for applications like iCloud Photos, iMessage, and more; and the team developed the CloudKit Developer platform, a toolkit used by internal and external developers to build iCloud applications quickly.

Over half of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify and secure logins for the thousands of learning applications used by students and teachers. Krugler will grow the Clever engineering team to introduce innovations on the platform, scale for growing engagement between thousands of schools and applications, and continue to build a highly available and secure service.

"Eric's experience doubling the iCloud engineering team and handling massive scale at Apple is exactly what Clever needs as we enter our next stage of growth," said Tyler Bosmeny, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Clever. "More than that, he's a great fit for an engineering team that attracts a special kind of talent -- passionate about our purpose, imaginative about what our platform can do and relentless about data security and privacy."

"At Clever, I found a combination of scale, innovation and a company purpose that's so compelling to me personally," said Eric Krugler, Vice President of Engineering at Clever. "The Clever engineering team tackles hard problems in an elegant way so that technology in the classroom can truly help teachers and kids achieve more than ever."

