Clever Hires Seasoned Executives, Scaling Up as Most Companies Scale Down

Clever Real Estate hired three new executives from top companies including HomeLight and Healthline, scaling its executive team up by 75% as the company continues to grow while competitors struggle.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As most real estate companies are scaling back and reducing headcounts, Clever Real Estate is beginning its next phase of growth by hiring a team of three seasoned experts to join its executive leadership team.

At the start of the third quarter, Clever is on track to sell $4 billion in real estate in 2022, driven by organic growth with an advertising budget of less than $2 million per year. The company continues to see 10-20% month-over-month growth, defying headwinds in the real estate industry that have led to layoffs at many other companies.

As Clever expands into new service verticals, the company hired a team of seasoned executives, including Tony Chahal, who scaled real estate company HomeLight's agent network and brought new products to market; Rachael Maier, who helped make Healthline the No. 1 digital media company in the healthcare industry; and Nicole Wosje, who helped grow Aha! into the industry leader in product roadmapping software.

"Clever has made 1% listing fees a win for both consumers and real estate agents," Clever Co-Founder and CEO Luke Babich said. "This year, over 10,000 families nationwide will use our platform for the biggest transaction of their lives. That traction creates new opportunities, and the experience that Nicole, Tony, and Rachael bring to the team is exactly what we need to act on them."

Chahal joins the team as SVP of Partnerships following a 5-year career at HomeLight, where he built and launched the go-to-market strategies for HomeLight's Power Buyer programs and Title & Escrow, scaling the business from $0 to over $500 million in annual revenue.

Rachael Maier will take over Clever's industry-leading digital content platform. Rachael joins the team after 11 years as VP of Content and Operations at Healthline Media, where she built Healthline to 100 million monthly readers and the No. 1 website in the health industry, overtaking WebMD.

The final new hire is Nicole Wosje, VP of People. Wosje led the People Success team at Aha!, a self-funded product development software company. She helped grow the company to 100 employees and from $20 million to $100 million in annual revenue in five years. Wosje comes to Clever prepared to support the company in its next stage of growth and to create a world-class employee experience.

While many other real estate companies continue to face setbacks in the current market, it is clear that Clever is just getting started.

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate was founded in 2017 with the sole mission of making buying and selling real estate easier and more affordable for everyone. Clever's primary service matches sellers and buyers with vetted local real estate agents, providing a lower rate for the client and leads for the agent simultaneously. To date, Clever's agent network includes 12,000 agents across all 50 states.

