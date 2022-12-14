Clever IDM Wins District Administration Top Ed Tech Product Award

The digital learning platform introduced its identity management solution last year to help IT departments secure accounts and save educators time.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever , the digital learning platform used by more than 70% of U.S. K-12 schools to simplify and secure access to digital learning applications, today announced that its identity management tool has been named a Top Ed Tech Product by District Administration.

Clever IDM, which was released in 2021, helps districts automate provisioning and management of their Active Directory and Google Workspace user accounts, saving schools time while helping to improve account security.

"This recognition comes as a growing number of school districts have become the target for cybercrimes. We are proud to provide the critical infrastructure necessary to enable seamless, secure learning environments so educators can focus on what they do best," said Trish Sparks, CEO of Clever. "This distinction validates our efforts at such a vital time for schools, and inspires us to ensure students can learn without interruptions."

With Clever IDM, stretched IT departments can eliminate the delays and errors that often accompany manual account creation, giving students and teachers faster – and more secure – access to the learning resources they need daily. Account provisioning takes just minutes, and Clever IDM keeps users' accounts current as they join, leave or move within a district.

Because the Clever digital learning platform is always free for districts, they have the option to add Clever IDM and cover all of their identity management needs for a much lower price than that of other solutions. With no additional fees for setup, training or support, districts can utilize Clever IDM for Google Workspace and Active Directory at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

Clever will accept the award and showcase the product onstage during the Future of Education Technology Conference held in New Orleans, Louisiana, in January of 2023. Nominated alongside several key leaders within the ed tech product industry, Clever IDM has been recognized as the overall winner of the Information Technology category. These awards celebrate innovative solutions on the market that are committed to fulfilling school and districtwide technology needs.

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 70% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advancing educational equity. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

