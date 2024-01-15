Clever Offsets, a New Data Analytics Company, Launches a Platform that is Set to Transform the Efficiency of Carbon Markets

News provided by

Clever Offsets, Inc.

15 Jan, 2024, 08:27 ET

Clever's freemium version release of its proprietary database empowers carbon market stakeholders to make data-driven decisions using the world's largest and cleanest aggregation of carbon offset project details.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever has granted the public limited access to its carbon offsets analytics platform. Clever's platform aims to tackle the biggest issues currently preventing the carbon markets from running efficiently and effectively and reaching its growth potential. Clever has taken millions of data points across 10+ registries and made them accessible, accurate, and useful to stakeholders on both the supply and demand side of the carbon market. The company has shifted what was an analog and inaccurate hunt for information to a tailored, centralized, and powerful searching tool. The platform will improve the speed and efficacy of how carbon offset projects are funded, ultimately leading to a healthier and cleaner planet.

Continue Reading
Rick Beaumont, CEO / Founder, Clever Offsets, Inc.
Rick Beaumont, CEO / Founder, Clever Offsets, Inc.
Rick Beaumont, CEO / Founder, Clever Offsets, Inc. at Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, Demo Day, December 2023.
Rick Beaumont, CEO / Founder, Clever Offsets, Inc. at Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, Demo Day, December 2023.

Over the past two years, Clever has worked to refine its analytics platform to best serve all stakeholders in the carbon markets from project developers and financiers to traders and start-ups. Clever's CEO, Rick Beaumont, and his team recently participated in Techstars' accelerator program where they laid the groundwork for taking Clever to the public.

Key Features Available on Clever's Freemium Version:

  • Users can search across multiple fields including sector, location, methodology, vintage, etc.
  • Clever extracts and structures data across 14,000+ projects globally ensuring that users get comprehensive access to the project satisfying their requirements
  • Clever's advanced search bar makes filtering simple and customizable
  • Users can search by specific projects or by methodology
  • Users will be able to retrieve contact information for project developers, surveyors, and verification bodies

About Clever:
Clever Offsets, Inc., a New York-based Delaware corporation, simplifies the carbon offset landscape with a database that empowers clients with customized information that ensures confident, data-driven decisions in the pursuit of a sustainable future. To learn more visit www.cleveroffsets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsey St. Onge
[email protected]
626.991.5994

INVESTMENT AND OTHER INQUIRIES
Rick Beaumont, Esq.
CEO / Founder
Clever Offsets, Inc.
82 Nassau St., Suite 61985, New York, NY 10038, United States
m: +1 908 309 4966 | f: +1 646 956 5659 | e: [email protected]
[email protected]
www.cleveroffsets.com 

SOURCE Clever Offsets, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.