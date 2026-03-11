Clever Offsets™ Launches Enterprise Module to Support Institutions Analyzing Risks in Carbon Markets

Enterprise Module complements Clever's Open Access and trusted Buyers Modules, helping institutions reduce risk, save time, and improve ROI through portfolio-scale delivery-risk analysis.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever OffsetsTM, an institutional carbon market intelligence platform, launches its Enterprise Module.

Rick Beaumont, CEO / Founder, Clever Offsets, Inc. NEW YORK, NY - Clever Offsets, Inc., an institutional carbon market intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its Enterprise Module, expanding its product suite of B2B SaaS solutions to support delivery risk analysis at scale for sophisticated market participants.

As carbon markets mature, project-by-project underwriting has proven slow, difficult to scale, and insufficient for meaningful diversification. Developed with design partners across the financial sector, the Enterprise Module equips market participants with structured data and analytical tools to assess delivery risk across categories and portfolios at scale—empowering them to apply their own underwriting frameworks, diversify exposure, and participate with greater confidence to meet institutional risk appetites and support broader financial participation in the market.

"Carbon markets remain fragmented with inconsistent data and terminology and limited transparency. Stakeholders struggle to connect, and frequently can't even find one another without us," said Rick Beaumont, CEO of Clever Offsets™. "Clever is building the data infrastructure layer this market has been missing. We remain in the business of providing homogenized and structured, verifiable facts—while much of the market still relies on analysis that ultimately reflects opinion."

Built for Institutional Decision-Making

The Enterprise Module is designed for insurers, financiers, asset managers, corporates, and advisors that require reliable, structured access to carbon markets data to support internal diligence, monitoring, and portfolio management.

By consolidating and normalizing comprehensive volumes of facts into a unified analytical environment, the Enterprise Module helps organizations:

Reduce delivery and portfolio risk by modeling expected versus realized yield at scale and enabling diversified portfolio construction;

by modeling expected versus realized yield at scale and enabling diversified portfolio construction; Save time by eliminating manual data collection, normalization, and reconciliation across fragmented sources;

by eliminating manual data collection, normalization, and reconciliation across fragmented sources; Improve ROI by enabling faster, higher-confidence decisions supported by comprehensive market intelligence.

Verifiable Intelligence for Carbon Markets

Users generate exportable tables and analyses using natural-language prompts, replacing complex dashboards and filters with a clean interface that delivers structured results from Clever's authenticated database.

Outputs are transparent and verifiable. No hallucinated responses. No "black box" problems. Institutions can rely on the results for internal decision-making and risk management.

Together with Clever's Open Access Module, which provides free access to market data, and the trusted Buyers Module, which helps supply and demand find one another, the Enterprise Module compliments Clever's unified data infrastructure layer for carbon markets.

About Clever

Clever Offsets, Inc., a New York-based Delaware corporation, provides institutional carbon market intelligence through structured data and analytics that enable confident, data-driven decisions across carbon markets. To learn more, visit www.cleveroffsets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lindsey St. Onge

[email protected]

+1 626.991.5994

INVESTMENT AND OTHER INQUIRIES

Rick Beaumont, Esq.

CEO / Founder

Clever Offsets, Inc.

82 Nassau St., Suite 61985, New York, NY 10038, United States

M: +1 908.309.4966 | F: +1 646 956 5659 | e: [email protected]

[email protected]

www.cleveroffsets.com

SOURCE Clever Offsets, Inc.