Clever Pro Announces Strategic Partnership with HomeScout

Clever Pro's collaboration with HomeScout provides consumers with enhanced resources and support throughout their home-buying and selling journeys.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Pro™ , Clever Real Estate 's comprehensive mortgage lender solution, has partnered with HomeScout , a lender-focused platform dedicated to enhancing production and reducing loan costs in the mortgage industry, marking a significant step toward industry innovation and client empowerment.

HomeScout offers a suite of services, including branded property search sites, automated home value and neighborhood reports, back-office contact and lead management tools, a real estate search and financial fitness app, lead generation tools, and data solutions, making it a valuable partner in the mortgage landscape.

This collaboration will seamlessly integrate HomeScout's clients with Clever's extensive network of 19,000 agents spanning all 50 states, along with Clever's agent matching services and dedicated concierge support team.

"By joining forces with HomeScout, we're not only taking a significant step toward revolutionizing the mortgage industry, but we're also paving the way for improved client conversions," said Tony Chahal, Senior Vice President of Clever Pro. "Together, we aim to redefine the mortgage landscape and empower our clients with unmatched resources and support to achieve their real estate goals."

The integration builds upon Clever's recent launch of Clever Pro, coupled with its successful capital raise of an additional $2 million.

Clever Real Estate has achieved a record-breaking sales volume of $8 billion since 2018, attaining profitability in May. To date, Clever has facilitated nearly 100,000 successful matches between customers and real estate agents, saving consumers over $150 million in real estate fees.

With this strategic partnership, Clever Pro and HomeScout are poised to drive further innovation and efficiency in the mortgage industry.

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate is on a mission to connect people with the most trustworthy advice and the best solutions for every step of their real estate journey. Clever's primary offering is a realtor matching platform that helps home sellers and buyers compare personalized realtor matches and save up to 50% of the typical fees. Clever's network spans 19,000 agents across all 50 states.

About Clever Pro™

Clever Pro is an all-in-one solution to help mortgage lenders empower their loan officers and grow their business made up of five fully integrated tools: Pro™ Convert, Pro™ Connect, Pro™ Search, Pro™ Insights, and Pro™ Amplify.

About HomeScout

From contact to conversion, HomeScout provides an exceptional one-stop solution for mortgage professionals to optimize relationships with their sphere, prospects, and past clients. The robust HomeScout offering includes branded property search sites, automated home value and neighborhood reports, back-office contact and lead management tools, a real estate search and financial fitness app, lead generation tools, data solutions, and concierge services.

