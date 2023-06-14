Clever Real Estate Ranked No. 1 Real Estate Agency on TrustPilot.com

Following news of a new strategic investment, Clever Real Estate earned a perfect 5-star rating on Trustpilot with more than 2,000 reviews.

ST. LOUIS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Real Estate , a fast-growing real estate technology company, achieved a 5-star average review on Trustpilot , one of the world's largest consumer review websites for businesses. To date, Clever has received 2,284 reviews on Trustpilot.

As a result of Clever's overwhelmingly positive reviews, Trustpilot ranked Clever No. 1 on its list of the 17 best companies in the "Real Estate Agency" category and No. 1 on the list of the 13 best companies in the "Real Estate Agents" category.

"Clever has built the best way for home sellers and buyers to find a trusted real estate agent — and now the rankings on the world's biggest reviews site prove it," Clever CEO and Co-Founder Luke Babich said. "This milestone is the result of years of painstaking effort to collect feedback from tens of thousands of consumers, optimize our matching technology, and deepen relationships with almost 20,000 of the best realtors in the industry."

The news follows Clever's recent announcements that the company raised an additional $2 million in funding and ranked No. 65 on Inc.'s list of fastest-growing companies in the Midwest in February 2023.

Clever achieved record revenue and crossed into profitability in May. To date, Clever has matched more than 95,000 customers with real estate agents and helped consumers save over $140 million on real estate fees.

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate is on a mission to connect people with the most trustworthy advice and the best solutions for every step of their real estate journey. Clever's primary offering is a realtor matching platform that helps home sellers and buyers compare personalized realtor matches and save up to 50% of the typical fees. Clever's network spans 19,000 agents across all 50 states.

