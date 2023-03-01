Clever was founded in 2017 and has seen tremendous success and expansion, with 260% growth in the past two years alone.

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that St. Louis-based startup Clever Real Estate is No. 65 overall and No. 10 in Missouri in its third-annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

Clever Real Estate Ranks No. 65 on Inc.’s List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Midwest

"Clever has built the leading content platform in real estate," said Luke Babich, Clever CEO and co-founder. "Across five brands, more than 10 million consumers every year trust our team for advice and recommendations to top local professionals. We're honored to have Inc. Magazine recognize Clever's success in executing that strategy."

Clever sold over $3.25 billion in real estate in 2022, driven by readers who start their real estate journey on one of Clever's five educational content brands. To date, Clever has helped consumers save more than $160 million on real estate fees when they sell or buy a home, and the company has a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot based on 2,000+ verified customer reviews.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest .

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "They're disruptors and job creators and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate is on a mission to connect people with the most trustworthy advice and the best solutions for every step of their real estate journey. Clever's primary offering is a realtor matching platform that helps home sellers and buyers compare personalized realtor matches and save up to 50% of the typical fees when they sell or buy. Clever's network spans 19,000 agents across all 50 states.

Please contact Kristen Herhold at [email protected] with any questions or to arrange an interview.

CONTACT:

Kristen Herhold

Clever Real Estate

[email protected]

720-341-9962

SOURCE Clever Real Estate