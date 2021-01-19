cleverDome and Silver Oak Securities to Provide Military-Grade Cybersecurity to Advisors and Representatives

GILBERT, Ariz, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cleverDome, Inc.™, a Phoenix-based B-Corporation that provides a community-driven solution to protect confidential consumer information by taking that information "Under the Dome"TM (i.e. secure and off the open Internet), today announced an agreement with Silver Oak Securities, Inc. to move its entire partner and advisor business "Under the Dome," using the unique service provided by cleverDome. Silver Oak Securities is a rapidly growing firm based in Tennessee that has 130 offices across the U.S.

cleverDome

"Some wealth management firms have historically relied upon legacy processes and a technology adoption rate that lagged other industries," said Michael Hallett, CEO, cleverDome. "Recent events have drastically disrupted the market, catapulting advisors into a more remote and work-from-home model of interacting with clients. With face-to-face meetings not possible, advisors adapted quickly to support their clients and develop new relationships. For firms that approach this shift as a way to adopt further innovation rather than just a means to an end, it has opened doors to new opportunities - it has also opened up more vulnerabilities."

The cleverDome solution combines end-point protection with a secure communication layer under a common due-diligence standard, the foundation for the future of financial networks. The cleverDome network offers military-grade security for all of an advisory firm's computers and devices. cleverDome can replace traditional VPN solutions and enable RIA firms to benefit from lower costs and higher speeds.

SILVER OAK'S COMMITMENT TO CYBERSECURITY

Silver Oak has taken the security of its advisors and partners as a strategic opportunity and has provided secure device and endpoint cyber secure technology and support for three years. Its drive to provide customers service, ease of use, performance and cybersecurity has been a key objective.

"Silver Oak Securities has now entered an agreement with cleverDome to move its entire, partner and advisor business 'Under the Dome' using their unique and respected service. By doing this, Silver Oak Securities now has the leading-edge secure service from the device to its data in motion; by taking sensitive information off the open internet and placing it 'Under the Dome', we can provide the fastest and most secure network using the standard internet while implementing military level security at a commercial level. By doing this, Silver Oak Securities has secured the data for its customers, partners, and advisors to the most compliant level in the industry," said Billy Hopkins, President/CEO, Silver Oak Securities, Inc.

"By moving 'Under the Dome,' Silver Oak Securities has created a very strong market advantage with the ease of adoption and usage. Any device in any location will immediately be connected to the service once it is in use and will enjoy speeds of up to ten times the standard communications technology available today. Information is sent in at high speeds and split session mode with tumbling encryption, so a breach is not possible," said Hopkins.

ABOUT CLEVERDOME, INC.

cleverDome, Inc.™ is an Arizona Benefit Corporation (B Corporation) that operates as a Co-Op. Members include managed security service providers, software service vendors, custodians, broker/dealers, registered investment advisers, financial advisors and ultimately their investor clients. As a B Corporation, its mission is to protect confidential consumer information through safe, reliable and fast Internet connections. The cleverDome co-founders established cleverDome as a B corporation to create a solid and permanent commitment to delivering a community-based solution to protect confidential client information. cleverDome provides a fundamental model for the future of secure trust networks: the unification of end-point protection with a secure communication layer under a common due diligence standard. This revolutionary model is built on a community-driven platform in collaboration with financial services industry thought-leaders. Learn more at www.cleverDome.com.

ABOUT SILVER OAK SECURITIES, INC.

Silver Oak Securities, Inc. is an independent, full-service broker/dealer and SEC Registered Investment Advisor focused on serving the needs of independent wealth advisors who foster strong, trusted relationships with their clients. The firm is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investors Protection Corporation. Founded in 1999 by Principals with deep investment management and compliance experience spanning 40 years, Silver Oak is based in the heart of the southern U.S. Corporate headquarters are located in Jackson, TN, between Nashville and Memphis. Learn more at www.SilverOakSecurities.com.

