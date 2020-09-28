Cleverhood Debuts New Rover Rain Capes as Online Sales Spike

"As the coronavirus pandemic limits travel, pastime and health club options, people are walking and biking more. Cities are opening streets to pedestrians, cyclists and open-air dining. We've seen a 177% increase in sales, which correlates with the boom in bike sales and people's new appreciation for their local environment, and healthy coping mechanisms," said Susan Mocarski, founding owner of Cleverhood. "Rain or shine, it's good to get out when the opportunity presents itself. We've designed the Rover Cape to extend life's opportunities."

Cleverhood's new Rover rain cape is affordably priced and reflects 10 years' experience with customers all over the world. Like Cleverhood's classic capes, Cleverhood Rover has a streamlined design for easy mobility on foot or by bike. Rover Capes come in six fresh colors. They're unisex with three size options. The suggested retail price is $99, of which 5% will be directed to the Cleverhood Fund.

PFC-free, this waterproof, seam-sealed garment has breathable fabric, a rugged YKK zipper and natural airflow for comfort. The attached hood has 3-way elastic adjustments. Reflective 3M accents add a dramatic look on dark, rainy nights. Lightweight and easy to pack, the Rover Cape is well suited for travel and exploration.

Cleverhood Fund

We strive to be good global citizens and do our best to be a force for positive change. We're supporters of smart, livable cities and the benefits of sustainable transportation. We're humbled by the champions of open streets and spaces, bike lanes and mobility justice that we meet. We're initiating the Cleverhood Fund to help illuminate individuals or organizations making a difference in the community. For every Rover Cape we sell, five percent of sales will be set aside to help others continue their positive work.

Based in Providence, Cleverhood LLC, Is a small business that produces a special brand of outerwear that reflects an affirmation of ingenuity and urban mobility. Cleverhood rain capes are used worldwide and have received recognition from Vogue, Forbes, Der Spiegel, Cool Hunting, The Guardian, and Vice Magazine, which claimed we 'freaked' them out.

