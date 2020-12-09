CleverTap Appoints B2B Technology Marketing Leader Dave Dabbah as CMO

"Having achieved strong success with customers around the world including in Asia-Pacific and Europe, we know what massive potential we have for further growth, particularly in the North American market," said CleverTap CEO and Co-Founder Sunil Thomas. "Dave brings fresh perspective, deep experience, and creative thinking, along with a proven track record delivering rapid success for brands like ours. We're thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team and look forward to celebrating all that he'll help us achieve in the months and years to come."

Dabbah, who will be based in CleverTap's US headquarters in Mountain View, CA, has spent two-plus decades building brands and fostering revenue growth for startup companies and mature enterprises alike. He joins CleverTap from Agora.io, a video- and voice-chat software company based in Silicon Valley that successfully completed an IPO in June.

Prior to Agora, Dabbah was vice president of marketing at Ephox, the in-application editing software company, where he oversaw global marketing for several Ephox brands. Before that, Dabbah was in marketing leadership roles at EmailLabs and Lyris. Dabbah also serves as an advisor and board member for several Silicon Valley startups.

"CleverTap has a laser-like focus on helping our customers build awesome experiences that consumers want to return to, again and again," said Dave Dabbah. "I'm so excited to join this amazing leadership team and to drive even greater success for our customers in the US and across the globe."

CleverTap helps digital-first brands maximize the value of their mobile apps by personalizing customer experiences using real-time behavioral data and predictive modeling. For additional information or to register for a free trial, please visit clevertap.com.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 8,000 apps—including Vodafone, Disney HotStar, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

https://clevertap.com

