CleverTap Named One of Forbes' Best Startup Employers 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap , a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers in America for the second consecutive year. Forbes and market research company Statista partnered to identify the top startups in the world by going directly to the source — their employees. Together, they evaluated 2,500 American businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

CleverTap is an AI-powered SaaS platform that leverages omnichannel and mobile marketing technologies to help brands retain customers using real-time behavioral data and predictive modeling. CleverTap prides itself on cultivating a workplace culture of positivity, innovation, and trust, motivating people to grow alongside the company.

"It means so much to be recognized for our commitment to company culture," said Sunil Thomas, CEO and co-founder of CleverTap. "After an unprecedented year, it was vital to cultivate an environment that enabled productivity while protecting and nurturing employees' mental and physical health. Remote work was an adjustment for everyone, so we worked to go above and beyond to help our employees adapt and thrive."

In response to the global pandemic, CleverTap strove to take the transactional nature out of remote work by encouraging team members to take the time for "water cooler" conversation, use their PTO, and take an extra PTO day one Friday every month. CleverTap believes that this commitment to positive company morale creates a culture of success, fun, and fulfillment.

Read more about Forbes' Best Startup Employer methodology here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/vickyvalet/2020/03/10/meet-americas-best-startup-employers-2020/?sh=7c2556666f79 . For more information about CleverTap or open positions within the company, visit clevertap.com .

About CleverTap:

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 8,000 apps—including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

https://clevertap.com

