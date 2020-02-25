CleverTap Names Julie Simon Vice President of Marketing for Asia-Pacific Region

"As CleverTap continues its aggressive global expansion strategy, bringing on a marketing executive with extensive experience in the Asia-Pacific region is of paramount importance," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO, CleverTap. "Julie has a proven record of setting up high-performing marketing teams, establishing a strong regional presence, and creating and executing programs that drive measurable, repeatable revenue streams. I'm looking forward to her contributions in 2020 and beyond."

Simon is a respected marketing leader with over 16 years of experience leading teams to surpass ambitious sales objectives across geographically dispersed territories. She offers extensive experience in exceeding organizational and sales objectives with a focus in APAC regions, as well as developing and driving scalable marketing plans that support the growth of businesses. Most recently, Simon served as head of marketing, APAC for Temenos, and has previously held marketing roles at Quadient and Neopost. Simon earned her master's degree in International Business Development, Marketing from EM Strasbourg Business School in France. Simon's appointment is part of CleverTap's aggressive global expansion strategy following the completion of a $35M Series C funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Sequoia India. The company is using part of the funds to fuel team growth across Asia, the US, Latin America, and Europe.

"CleverTap is a forward-thinking company that is entering an exciting stage of growth," said Julie Simon, vice president of marketing, APAC, CleverTap. "I'm looking forward to building a strong go-to-market strategy and driving programs that assist digital-first organizations with their engagement and retention initiatives."

CleverTap helps digital-first brands maximize the value of their mobile apps by personalizing customer experiences using real-time behavioral data and predictive modeling. CleverTap is used daily by many of the world's leading marketers, across multiple industries including food tech, finance, e-commerce, media/entertainment, travel, ticketing, and transportation. Over 8,000 mobile apps from companies including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery Kids, ESPN, Fandango, Cleartrip, and Disney Hotstar are currently optimized using CleverTap, driving over $2 billion in incremental revenue. The platform reaches more than one billion mobile devices.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 8,000 apps—including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. with offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.co m or follow us on LinkedI n and Twitte r .

Contacts





Charles Orlando Phyllicia Gan CleverTap Mutant Communications 424-425-4384 +65 9720 0841 press@clevertap.com phyllicia@mutant.com.sg

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

http://www.clevertap.com

