CleverTap to Present at AdWeek Challenger Brands Summit in New York City

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap , a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced it will be participating in the AdWeek Challenger Brands Summit in New York City on March 4 and 5, 2020. Steven Shapiro, vice president of marketing, Americas, will be speaking at the summit, providing brand managers and marketers with best practices and proven approaches to better engage and retain users in today's evolving marketplace.

"The latest studies reveal that 90 percent of users abandon a mobile app within 90 days," said Shapiro. "There is a tremendous opportunity for digital-first brands—and specifically mobile apps—to better retain their users leveraging AI and machine learning. I look forward to sharing real-world examples from some of the world's fastest growing digital brands on how they are engaging their users with relevant messaging that drives action, results, and customer lifetime value."

The second annual Challenger Brands Summit is designed for brand leaders to gain insights from the world's most disruptive and legendary brands who are succeeding in the rapidly evolving world and competitive landscape. Through the lens of challenger brands, the summit explores 12 top-of-mind topics impacting the brand marketing ecosystem, including ecommerce, live marketing, and UX.

CleverTap helps digital-first brands maximize the value of their mobile apps by personalizing customer experiences using real-time behavioral data and predictive modeling. CleverTap is used daily by many of the world's leading marketers, across multiple industries including food tech, finance, e-commerce, media/entertainment, travel, ticketing, and transportation. Over 8,000 mobile apps from companies including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery Kids, ESPN, Fandango, Cleartrip, and Disney Hotstar are currently optimized using CleverTap, driving over $2 billion in incremental revenue. The platform reaches more than one billion mobile devices.

Shapiro's session, "Leveraging AI to Know and Retain your Mobile Users," will be held from 2:10-2:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Interactive Breakout Room 1 during the summit held at Convene in New York City.

For more information about Shapiro's presentation or the AdWeek Challenger Brands Summit, please visit https://www.adweek.com/events-and-awards/challenger-brands-summit-2020/ .

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 8,000 apps—including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts:





Charles Orlando Dana Gomez CleverTap Walt & Company 424-425-4384 408-369-7200 press@clevertap.com dgomez@walt.com

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

https://clevertap.com

