CleverTap Wins Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards In 2021 International Business Awards®

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap , a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, was recently recognized with two Stevie® Awards in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. Highly regarded by customers around the globe, CleverTap's innovative mobile marketing platform was honored with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year Business Products Industries category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year Software category.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

"We are thrilled to be awarded both a Gold Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year category, and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year category." said CEO and Co-Founder Sunil Thomas. "Since 2013, CleverTap has been solving problems within the ecommerce industry for SMBs and enterprises alike. By utilizing real-time data analytics and behavioral assessment we have created innovative technology that connects with users on a personalized level. We are grateful for both of these awards and excited to see where the rest of the year takes us here at CleverTap."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

For more information about the awards or CleverTap, visit www.clevertap.com.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 10,000 apps—including Vodafone, Sony, MercedesBenz.io, Dominoes, and Emirates—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

https://clevertap.com

