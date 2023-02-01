CLEW Announces Tele-ICU Conversion and Accelerator Program

Rapid and risk-free migration from legacy Philips eICU® to CLEW's FDA-cleared AI Tele-ICU platform.

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEW, a provider of real-time AI analytics platforms for healthcare providers, announced the launch of the CLEW ICU Conversion and Accelerator program. The program includes CLEW's FDA-cleared AI predictive models, the CLEW ICU workflow platform, and packaged integrations to EMR, monitoring, and AV equipment. In addition, the program includes consulting and implementation resources that will allow health systems in the US to seamlessly migrate from the Philips eICU® software within 12 weeks.

"As they evaluate transitioning from their legacy Tele-ICU solutions, healthcare providers have increasingly reached out to CLEW. They recognize that CLEW provides a next-generation solution with new capabilities and want assurance that the migration can be achieved rapidly with minimal disruption to their Tele-ICU operations," said Paul Roscoe, CEO of CLEW.

The Conversion and Accelerator program includes a pre-built integration hub that significantly reduces the IT resources required to install and maintain the EMR and patient bedside monitoring interfaces. Already deployed at hospitals using the Epic and Cerner EMRs, the CLEW integration hub can be configured to accept the same data flows as those already sent to the legacy Tele-ICU system.

"We appreciate the financial challenges that health systems are currently facing, and so we are also announcing an innovative way to finance the deployment of CLEW ICU with minimal upfront capital and operating outlays during the first year," continued Roscoe.

The first of its kind to be granted 510(k) clearance , CLEW Virtual ICU leverages advanced AI technology to identify patients that are most and least likely to deteriorate in the near future and streamlines workflow to improve communications, decision-making, and care delivery. Healthcare systems such as Penn State Health use the system's powerful technology to potentially improve clinical outcomes, lower costs, and enhance the provider, patient, and family experience.

About CLEW:

CLEW provides real-time AI analytics platforms designed to help providers make better-informed clinical decisions by predicting life-threatening complications across various medical care settings. CLEW's goal is to provide solutions that can improve outcomes and safety, streamline patient care, and efficiently handle regulations and penalties, ultimately lowering the cost of care. Originally developed and proven in the ICU, CLEW will develop machine learning models that have the potential to optimize clinical resources and guide healthcare providers in predicting patient deterioration across all care settings.

Connect with us at www.clewmed.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/clewmed/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CLEWMedical/ and on Twitter @CLEWMedical .

SOURCE CLEW