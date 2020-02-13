CLEW Brings Groundbreaking AI-Powered Critical Care Solution to US Market with Launch at SCCM 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEW today announced that it will be demonstrating the industry's first ever AI-powered critical care solution at the Society of Critical Care Medicine's (SCCM) 49th Critical Care Congress, in Orlando, Florida from Feb 16 - 19, 2020.

At-a-glance, the CLEW Unit View provides complete current and predicted clinical situational awareness, all notifications, patient risk stratification, as well as patient data summary and visualization.

The CLEW solution harnesses vast amounts of clinical and patient data in real-time to deliver highly accurate predictive clinical analytics. Using prediction models CLEW provides ICU and TeleICU providers with preemptive patient care information, enabling continuous patient risk stratification, acuity-based resource allocation, clinical optimization and improved case volumes.

On Feb. 17th in theater 4 between 12.30-1.30 CLEW Medical Director, Dr. Itai M. Pessach will present research and results about these AI models impact care. CLEW interfaces with existing EHR systems and medical devices and can be deployed either on-premises or in the cloud.

Commenting on the need for a meaningful breakthrough in the delivery of healthcare, CLEW founder and CEO Gal Salomon said, "Using artificial intelligence is the only way to create change that really moves the needle to deliver true patient value. With its U.S. market launch, CLEW aims to help U.S. health systems improve clinical outcomes and the patient experience by shortening stays and improving efficiency while reducing costs."

Dr. Craig Lilly, Vice Chair, Critical Care Operations and Director of the eICU program at UMass Memorial commented on the use of AI in critical care, "Rather than reacting or having alerts and alarms in the room that tell us that a patient is deteriorating, we know ahead of time so that we can intervene in a way that prevents the patient from ever having any symptoms in the first place. It's truly an advance."

As a trending new solution leveraging the full power of AI and big data in healthcare, CLEW was recently featured on the educational TV series "Information Matrix". Filmed on location at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, the episode includes in-depth interviews with critical care practitioners and highlights how the pioneering use of AI-Machine Learning at a leading US healthcare facility is being used to improve patient value and care delivery.

CLEW is a real-time AI analytics platform designed to help clinicians make better informed clinical decisions by predicting life-threatening complications across various medical care settings. With CLEW, healthcare organizations can improve outcomes and safety, streamline patient care, and efficiently handle regulations and penalties, ultimately lowering the cost of care. The platform uses machine learning and data science technology to develop patient-specific physiological, predictive models to deliver predictive warnings during all phases of a patient's stay. Originally developed and proven in the ICU, these models optimize scarce clinical resources and guide health care providers in predicting patient deterioration, across all care settings. For more information visit http://www.clewmed.com

Investigational device, limited to investigational use only.

