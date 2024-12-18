CLEW Nicotine Pouches Triumph at Vapecon South Africa

CLEW's presence at Vapecon South Africa showcased its commitment to high-quality, innovative products. The brand recently won its second global award, Best Nicotine Pouch at the MENA Vape Awards in June 2024, underscoring its leadership in the smokeless nicotine category and dedication to providing innovative, quality alternatives to traditional smoking.

A highlight of the show was the keynote address by CLEW CEO Mr. Waqas Khan on "Trends and Developments in Alternative Nicotine Products." He shared insights with global industry experts on harm reduction and the need for progressive regulations to improve public health.

Mr. Khan discussed his journey in developing and promoting innovative nicotine alternatives. He emphasized the need for collaboration between regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to create a supportive environment for harm reduction initiatives.

"We are thrilled to receive the Best Nicotine Pouch award at Vapecon South Africa," said Mr. Khan. "This recognition validates our commitment to innovative nicotine alternatives. Thank you to the jury and participants for their support. The show was a great platform to showcase our products and discuss harm reduction, and we believe it will aid our growth in the African markets."

CLEW Nicotine Pouches

CLEW Nicotine Pouches are made in cGMP and HACCP-certified facilities, ensuring high safety and quality standards. They offer satisfying, sustained nicotine delivery with long-lasting flavour and a smooth mouthfeel. Users can enjoy CLEW pouches anytime, anywhere.

Available in various flavours, including refreshing mint and classic tobacco, they offer multiple nicotine strength options ranging from 3mg to 20mg to cater for all tastes.

Nevcore Innovations Inc.

A global leader in next-generation premium products, specializing in smoke-free modern oral nicotine pouches, disposable vaping products, and energy pouches. Dedicated to advancing nicotine harm reduction, Nevcore is creating a smoke-free future where enjoyment and responsibility coexist.

In 2024, the FDA accepted CLEW's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), a milestone highlighting CLEW's commitment to providing adult nicotine consumers with discreet, smoke-free options.

For more information, visit www.clewpouches.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583017/CLEW_Pouches_CLEW_Nicotine_Pouches_Triumph_at_Vapecon_South_Afri.jpg