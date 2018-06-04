CLG Hedge Fund, LLC Originates $105MM Financing for Hyatt Regency Stonebriar

"The Hyatt Regency Stonebriar is a milestone development for the city, and we are excited to have joined with the Sam Moon Group to bring this great facility to Frisco," said Anthony Sassine, Executive Managing Director for CLG Hedge Fund, LLC. "This was a multifaceted financing arrangement, but we were able to work with the Moons and provide a creative solution to their financing needs with no syndication risk."

"We were excited to work with Anthony Sassine, CLG Hedge Fund, and Beal Bank," said Daniel Moon, Vice President and General Counsel of Sam Moon Group. "The entire Beal Bank team was extremely professional and respectful to the timing and complexity of our financing needs. Even post-closing, Anthony and his team have been a pleasure to work with."

Scheduled for completion in early 2020, the Hyatt Regency Stonebriar will be part of Stonebriar Centre mall. The 18-story, 303-room hotel will feature an 800-space parking garage, a 54,585 square-foot conference center, and a 3,000 square-foot Frisco city library.

CLG Hedge Fund, LLC, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a custom lender that focuses on commercial real estate lending. We have a reputation for working closely with developers and investors to create deals that break the mold. Our innovative approach is thorough yet streamlined, offering loans from $50 million to over $750 million. CLG Hedge Fund, LLC is an affiliate of Beal Bank and Beal Bank USA. For additional information, please contact Anthony Sassine (asassine@clghedgefund.com).

