CLI named Natural's Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural today announced that CLI has joined the company as Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer.

CLI brings deep experience in payments compliance and regulation. She was the first regulatory hire at both Square and Stripe, and most recently served as Chief Compliance Officer at Ramp Payments Corporation.

At Natural, CLI will lead the company's compliance and regulatory functions as the company continues building financial infrastructure for agentic payments.

Natural is investing heavily in the technology, payments, legal, and compliance capabilities required to build a durable, directly regulated financial institution for the agentic economy. The company is building core systems across agent identity, ledgering, risk, money movement, and compliance with the goal of operating with greater ownership, resilience, and regulatory flexibility.

"CLI is a world-class hire," said Kahlil Lalji, CEO and Co-founder of Natural. "She has played a pivotal role at some of the most important companies in fintech, and her experience will be critical as Natural continues building the infrastructure required to lead in agentic payments."

The company views legal and compliance as core strategic functions and continues to invest accordingly.

"Companies that rely on thin wrappers around third parties will not have the durability, margin profile, or regulatory maneuverability required to win," Lalji said. "The path we're taking is complex, expensive, and time-consuming. It is also the path that gives Natural the ability to help define the standards for how agentic payments will operate over the long term."

With this announcement, Natural noted that legal and compliance is now the company's second-largest function after engineering, and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future.

About Natural

Natural is building payments infrastructure for agents. The company has raised more than $10 million from investors including Forerunner, Human Capital, Abstract, Bridge, Mercury, Brex, Privy, Vercel, Notion, and Browserbase. Just eight months after founding, Natural is building toward a leadership position in agentic payments.

SOURCE Natural AI, Inc.