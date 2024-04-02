DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLI Services., a leading provider of sustainable lighting solutions, is proud to announce its proactive response to House Bill 23-1161. This legislation, aiming to accelerate the transition to more energy-efficient lighting solutions, mandates the phase-out of most general-purpose fluorescent lighting for sale in Colorado by January 1, 2025. Embracing this legislative mandate, CLI Services. remains dedicated to offering innovative and environmentally conscious lighting alternatives that align with the state's vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

CLI Services Announces Proactive Response to House Bill 23-1161 CLI Services

During the transition, CLI Services. is committed to providing comprehensive support to businesses and consumers as they upgrade their fluorescent lighting to energy-efficient LED alternatives. By making this shift, clients can benefit from substantial energy savings and play a significant role in environmental conservation. This initiative is projected to prevent over 160 pounds of Mercury and over 2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, resulting in an estimated $570 million in energy savings over time. We ensure that this transition is not just about efficiency and cost-effectiveness but also about making a meaningful impact on sustainability and future generations.

CLI Services. is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for businesses and individuals affected by the upcoming regulations outlined in House Bill 23-1161. In light of the impending phase-out of general-purpose fluorescent lighting in Colorado, CLI Services. encourages proactive steps to comply with the legislation:

Collaborate with CLI Services. to deplete existing fluorescent inventory by transitioning to energy-efficient LED upgrades. Initiate the process by contacting CLI's sales or Operations team to schedule a thorough audit for the required LED replacements. Take advantage of CLI's comprehensive lamp upgrade and replacement services, tailored to meet your specific needs.

By proactively engaging with CLI and following these recommended steps, businesses and individuals can seamlessly transition to LED lighting solutions and meet the compliance requirements set forth by House Bill 23-1161.

We understand the importance of a smooth and efficient transition, especially considering the comprehensive scope of the legislation. The impact of House Bill 23-1161 extends to all tube diameters, covering T5, T8, T10, and T12 tubes, as well as various tube lengths ranging from six inches to eight feet. Moreover, the bill's prohibition includes both linear fluorescent lamps and compact fluorescent lamps to align with the state's sustainability goals.

Given these regulatory changes, we urge all affected parties to engage in the transition process without delay proactively. By reaching out to CLI., businesses, and consumers can receive expert guidance and support tailored to their specific lighting needs. Ensuring compliance with House Bill 23-1161 by the stipulated deadline is crucial, and CLI Services is here to assist every step of the way.

For inquiries and further information, please contact CLI Services at

www.coloradolighting.com/lighting-services .

About Colorado Lighting Inc.:

Colorado Lighting Inc. supplies lighting, electrical, and sign services to commercial, industrial, and government clients. Our focus on efficiency and sustainability enables us to deliver energy solutions that yield outstanding results. Family-owned and operated since 1977, we prioritize building a financially and structurally sound organization to ensure a prosperous future for both our clients and employees.

With a commitment to environmental stewardship, we help clients achieve cost savings while reducing their carbon footprint. From intricate lighting projects and sign installations to comprehensive maintenance services, businesses can rely on the CLI team to meet all their commercial lighting and electrical needs.

Upgrade to energy-efficient LED lighting today! Contact CLI Services for a seamless transition from fluorescent to LED bulbs and start saving on energy costs while contributing to a greener future. Make the switch now! For further information about CLI Services and our sustainable lighting solutions, please visit www.coloradolighting.com/ .

Media Contact:

Robin Odorisio

303-288-3152

[email protected]

SOURCE CLI Services