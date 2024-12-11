Click Camera App Announces New Photojournalism Fellowship As App Reaches 50,000 Users Signing 1,000+ Authenticated Photos Daily

Click celebrates significant growth milestones while introducing a new initiative to support and empower photojournalists in sharing authentic, impactful stories through the platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Click , a groundbreaking mobile app that fights misinformation by making it simple to capture and publish authenticated content, powered by the Nodle Network , has recently launched the Click Photojournalism Fellowship, to empower photojournalists to join Click's mission to build a more truthful future. Joining the fellowship will give photojournalists exposure of their work via the Click app and Nodle Network and allow each photojournalist to share their stories and their photos.

Additionally, Click has just reached two growth milestones in its first year of operation, passing 50,000 users and over 1,000 new photos authenticated by Click daily. These follow Click's public beta launch in March. The Click camera app is currently available for download on both iOS or Android , and all content captured with Click can be accessed through the app and on Click's website at clickapp.com .

The first two photojournalists to join the Click Fellowship are:

Patricia Chaira , based in Beirut, Lebanon . Patricia had been on the ground in Beirut capturing the conflict as it's happening on Click. Patricia's story and photos can be seen here . Bill Finan , based in Rochester, New York . Bill is working at the limits of art, exploration and photojournalism, becoming famous in the underground world of Urban Exploring or "URBEX". Bill's story and photos can be seen here .

"We're thrilled to collaborate with photojournalists, empowering them to share their authentic stories through Click. In an era where digital content authenticity is crucial, we're leveraging blockchain to support journalists in building transparency and trust. The Click Photojournalism Fellowship sets a new standard for credibility in journalistic content on social media," says Micha Benoliel, CEO and co-founder of Intergalactic Labs, the team behind Click and Nodle.

Click aims to grow the fellowship to over 20 photojournalists in early 2025 and is currently seeking more photojournalist partners. Photojournalists who join the program will share their recent work via Click's blog (both Click and non-Click photos), that represent their photojournalistic perspective, share their journalist story and be promoted across the Click and Nodle communities. Journalists will also provide feedback on the Click app periodically via scheduled sessions with Click's team. To apply and join the fellowship, photojournalists can fill out this short application and share samples of their work.

About Click:

Click is a new mobile app empowering everyone to easily create authentic media content. Click is on a mission to combat misinformation and bring truthful photos and videos aka "Deep Reals" to everyone via immutable digital proofs of authenticity. With Click, you can confirm content is real and happened at a specific location, time and via a specific mobile device and camera. This is all made possible by ContentSign , Click's proprietary technology which proves the integrity of data from its moment of capture on-chain. Click is built on ZKsync , the leading Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and is powered by the Nodle DePIN. Click supports the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and is a member of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Download Click on iOS or Android and visit us at clickapp.com to learn more and see recent press coverage.

SOURCE Nodle