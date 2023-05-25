'Click Here' Wins Two National Headliner Awards

Recorded Future News

25 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Recorded Future News' Flagship Podcast Picks Up Award for Information Podcast and Episode Focused on Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Decision

BOSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future News today announced that its flagship podcast, Click Here, was honored with two 2023 National Headliner Awards. It won second place for best overall information podcast and third place for its coverage of cyber threats that exist in the wake of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

Click Here won the following awards:

"Winning these Headliner awards is a little humbling," said Dina Temple-Raston, the host and executive producer of the podcast. "Click Here has been around for a little more than a year and to be recognized in this way suggests that we are looking at today's cyber and intelligence news in a way that really resonates not just with our listeners, but with our colleagues in journalism too."

The story, Privacy researcher worries about a 'scenario where everyone is a sheriff' post-Roe, is a deep dive into the danger pattern data may present in a post-Roe world. Click Here focused on a Mississippi woman named Latice Fisher who was charged with murdering her stillborn child. The evidence against her: a controversial 400-year-old unscientific test and the search history on her cellphone. The charges against her were eventually dismissed.

The story also won a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow award, and Click Here is also a 2023 Webby Honoree for best tech podcast.

About Recorded Future News
Recorded Future News is an independent team of global journalists covering all things cybersecurity and intelligence. Launched in 2020, its news site The Record by Recorded Future News, and its flagship weekly podcast Click Here, give readers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the leaders, policymakers, researchers, and organizations shaping these fast-changing worlds. Read all of the latest headlines at therecord.media, tune into the Click Here podcast for new episodes each week, and follow us on Twitter at @TheRecord_Media and @ClickHereShow. Readers can also sign up to receive the latest news headlines directly via email by subscribing to the CyberDaily newsletter.

