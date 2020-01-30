Click Intelligence Launches SEO Scholarship Program

CHELTENHAM, England, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Intelligence, an expert white label digital marketing agency based in London, Cheltenham and the States, is opening their doors this year for the first time to one lucky US based student. With clients across the globe, Click Intelligence takes digital marketing to a whole new level and is looking for a passionate, eager student to join their team on a two-week-long internship. Promising financial help to help them take their career to new heights, the student will gain not only a Digital Marketing Accreditiation but also $1000.

The brand-new SEO program, starting in 2020, invites eligible students to apply for a scholarship which offers three exciting awards: a 2-week internship at Click Intelligence, a Digital Marketing Certification and a prize sum of $1000.

To be in with a chance to win, participants need to craft an engaging essay on the chosen topic: How Businesses Can Use Digital Marketing To Increase Sales. The deadline for applications is on 31st July and to be eligible to enter, participants need to be a current student or a future student already accepted on a university course.

About Click Intelligence: Founded in 2012, this talented company provides a vast range of SEO services, including creating unique and original link building articles and undertaking thorough SEO audits. Today, Click Intelligence offers reseller white label SEO services, as well as managed SEO campaigns. As one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies, the cyber sky really is the limit for this company and they plan to continue expanding into new markets while offering the same care and attention to detail as always.

SOURCE Click Intelligence Ltd

Related Links

https://www.clickintelligence.co.uk/

