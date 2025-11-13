Click Media, a GameSquare Company, Expands Creator Led Commerce Business as The Boys Launch Hungryboy Hot Sauce in H-E-B Stores Across Texas

Development of Hungryboy Hot Sauce led by Click Media

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Media, a leading talent management company representing creators and digital influencers and GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) ("GameSquare" or "the Company"), today announced that Hungryboy, the viral hot-sauce brand from YouTube collective The Boys and client of Click Media, has launched across H-E-B grocery stores in Texas. The launch marks a major retail milestone for the creator-led consumer products category.

The rollout represents a significant expansion of Click Media's creator-commerce ecosystem, demonstrating how digital IP can evolve into scalable retail brands. Developed in partnership with Create with Cura, Hungryboy was concepted, developed, and brought to shelf in under 12 months, underscoring the operational efficiency and commercial potential of the Click Media platform.

"We're proving that creator-driven IP is both entertainment and commerce," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "The Boys' launch at H-E-B is a perfect example of how our platform connects global audiences, brand strategy, and retail execution to turn online fandom into real-world consumer demand."

"The future of CPG is creator-led," said Emma Barnes, Co-Founder of Click Media. "Hungryboy shows that when you combine great storytelling with the right operational infrastructure, you can move from viral idea to nationwide distribution in record time."

Launching within its network offers immediate validation for Hungryboy's positioning and the broader creator-brand model. Each flavor was co-developed by members of The Boys, aligning with their personalities and online storytelling to engage millions of loyal fans. With more than 93 million collective followers, The Boys' reach positions Hungryboy as one of the largest creator-backed CPG launches of 2025.

Hungryboy Hot Sauces include:

Sweet Sting (The Narrator) The Butt Bubbler (Mully) Gut Grenade (Josh) The Mexorcist (Eddie) Taste Bud Trauma (Juicy) Strawberry Donut (Co-created by all members)

Online, HungryBoy continues to grow with seasonal fan favorites like Pumpkin Spice / Basic B*tch, available at hungryboy.food.

Following the H-E-B launch, GameSquare and its partners are in discussions with additional retailers and exploring new SKUs, seasonal collaborations, and co-branded activations that extend the Hungryboy brand into adjacent food and lifestyle categories.

