CLICK Media Acquired by Bruni Media

"This merger represents another step in our strategy to offer a full service, modern day agency with both traditional and digital media opportunities for our clients specializing in marketing, advertising, media planning, public relations, e-commerce, digital/data transformation and production," says CEO Sam Bruni "We have one of the most robust technology teams in the country, providing digital and data transformation."

"We're happy to be handing our clients over to such capable hands," says CLICK co-founder Laureen Carlson. "We know Bruni Media will not only serve our clients well but grow the agency exponentially."

"Bruni Media's experience, resources, and philosophy will enable us to improve our services and capacity on every level, while keeping our Click employees whose expertise and passion set us apart from the competition," says CLICK co-founder Dede Antonelli.

Bruni has spent the past 20 years building some of the largest online brands in their categories including Ancestry.com, Backcountry.com and Teefury.com. Bruni is a leader and pioneer in eCommerce with combined online endeavors producing over $1 billion in annual revenue.

"We're excited to be expanding to a major commercial and financial center in the Midwest," says Bruni. "We're already hiring in response to internal client growth and plan to increase the Minneapolis team in the coming months."

Services Bruni Media will add to CLICK's current offerings include web design, e-commerce platform builds (ATG, Demandware, Shopify Plus, Magento), database design and architecture, SEO, affiliate marketing, e-mail marketing, analytics and business intelligence, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Web site: www.brunimedia.com.

