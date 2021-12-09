Click Medical® Celebrates ROMP Award with Release of Lupe and the Strawberries

ROMPglobal.org provides high quality prosthetic care in underserved populations around the world with the mission to enhance mobility and unlock human potential. By providing quality clinical care, investing in and training prosthetists in underserved regions, and by raising global awareness of the lack of prosthetic and orthotic care, ROMP has delivered 4,190 custom prosthetic limbs and received 12,428 patient visits since its inception 16 years ago. Click Medical has partnered with ROMP since 2019 to provide financial support and Click Medical kits to build the nearly 80+ prosthetic devices provided through the program over the last year.

About Click Medical: Click Medical brings life-changing adjustability technology to the O&P industry. In 2014 the Boa® lacing system on a snowboard boot inspired the idea of adjustability in prosthetics which would become the Click® Reel. Click Medical's mission is to empower users to overcome limitations, regain mobility and reclaim dignity. Click Reel is found in the updated RevoFit® Kits, new RevoSurface® Tool Kit and RevoLock® 4-Hole and RevoLock® Align Kits.

