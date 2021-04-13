Click Medical partners with global non-profit Range of Motion Project to help amputees in need for April Limb Loss Awareness Month

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This April for Limb Loss Awareness Month, prosthetic and orthotic company Click Medical is giving back through each sale by donating to the global non-profit Range of Motion Project (ROMP). The goal of Limb Loss Awareness Month is to recognize those living with limb loss/difference and to bring awareness and a voice to this community, while aiming to help those in need.

Giving the gift of mobility

Click Medical is donating $1 to ROMP for every RevoFit® and RevoLock® prosthetics kit sold during the month of April, which through ROMP's mission and services will go directly to providing prosthetic and orthotic care to those without access to these services. "Every time you use a Click Medical kit this month, know that you are not only helping your patient and yourself with the benefits of adjustability, but you are also helping someone in an underserved population get the prosthetic care they need," said Jen Howland, Click Medical's Vice President of Marketing.

In developing countries, amputation is more prevalent while access to prosthetic care is less available. The World Health Organization estimates that nine out of 10 people worldwide who need assistive technologies including prosthetic care cannot access it. "Working in low resource countries and rural communities warrants a major need for adjustability in sockets," said ROMP co-founder David Krupa. "This is a necessary solution for our patients who cannot access regular visits to a clinic for socket changes, as well as the everyday comfort that amputees deserve in their pursuit of mobility. RevoFit® technology gives our patients the ability to micro adjust themselves."

Click and ROMP changing lives together

In 2019, ROMP and Click Medical came together to bring Click's adjustable technologies to ROMP patients in Latin America. Click Medical co-founder Joe Mahon traveled to ROMP's clinic in Quito, Ecuador to train local staff on how to fabricate adjustable sockets. ROMP plans to fit hundreds of adjustable sockets on patients through the partnership. Click Medical is not only supporting ROMP's mission financially but also through innovation, education, and access to their amazing technologies.

"We are proud to partner with ROMP and we fully support their mission to provide high-quality prosthetic devices to underserved populations," said Mahon. "ROMP has worked tirelessly over the past 15 years to create sustainable programs that provide mobility to thousands of people across two continents. A model we admire and can get behind! Empowering people with mobility and adjustability are common goals that we believe in and constantly pursue. We are excited to be working with ROMP and help assist in their effort to unlock the human potential within these emerging markets."

"Click's partnership with ROMP is truly special," said Howland. "Not only do we have alignment on our individual company missions as we grow awareness of Click Technology but we get to share profound ideas to further the commitment to all amputees worldwide. What ROMP has done and will do leaves us not only inspired but motivated to think bigger."

To help give the gift of mobility for Limb Loss Awareness Month, visit clickmedical.com to purchase a kit. For every RevoFit® and RevoLock® prosthetics kit sold during the month of April, $1 will be donated to ROMP. For more information about the Range of Motion Project visit www.rompglobal.org.

About Click Medical

Click Medical is changing the Orthotic and Prosthetic industry with its revolutionary technologies that add adjustability to sockets. With RevoFit® and RevoLock®, prosthetists can give their patients the ability to micro-adjust their sockets themselves by simply turning a dial.

About ROMP

The Range of Motion Project (ROMP) is a non-profit healthcare organization dedicated to providing prosthetic and orthotic care to those without access to these services. Through quality clinical care, local investments, and advocacy, ROMP refurbishes donated components and purchases new components to get patients what they need. ROMP aims to return patients to their families and communities as productive, healthy individuals after receiving prosthetic care.



