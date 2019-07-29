Click Your Way To Perfect Nails With The New ISDIN Si-Nails

Brittle nails, defined by weakness of the nail plate or loss of consistency that results in peeling and breakage, affect 27% of women, according to a Dermatology Journal study 1 . Apart from looking aesthetically unpleasant, they can be painful and very often affect self-perception. Factors such as stress, diet, external aggressions or microorganisms can damage the health of our nails leaving them brittle, soft, dull and flaky.

The Si-Nails formula includes key ingredients that promote keratin, silicon and cuticle moisturization, and is delivered by an easy-to-use, one-click applicator pen. In as little as 14 days of daily application, nails will appear to be less rough, less brittle, denser, and more hydrated, improving overall nail health.

ISDIN Si-Nails is now available online at ISDIN.com/us and Amazon.com.

ISDIN, international laboratory leader in dermatology in Spain, offers integral and innovative solutions for the healing, prevention and maintenance of the skin. Since its foundation 40 years ago, it has maintained, together with the dermatologist and the pharmacist, a firm commitment to respond effectively to the needs of the skin and mucous membranes. The result, a range of products at the forefront of dermatology, with advanced formulas and innovative textures for better compliance with treatments. The vocation of being an international reference in skin treatment has led ISDIN to be present today in 40 markets around the world with a team of 1,000 people.

