Clickatell's "Chat 2 Pay" Enables Brands to Extend Digital Commerce Offering with Secure, Effortless Payments in Chat Channels

Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay enables merchants to securely accept payments in chat messaging by sending consumers a payment link via SMS or WhatsApp. In its design of Chat 2 Pay, Clickatell efficiently has orchestrated the complex relationship between messaging, payments, or the order management system (OMS) of their customers, and in the process mitigates the risk of merchants managing payment card details. The functionality is so easy merchants simply switch it on and manage. Clickatell's own data shows using the chat channel for interactions and transactions reduces the overall cost of doing business while increasing customer engagement.

"Brands can now improve their customer service with Chat 2 Pay by providing a more convenient and secure way to make payments in chat messaging," said Pieter de Villiers, CEO and Co-Founder at Clickatell. "Chat 2 Pay addresses today's boom worldwide in digital payments – a shift in consumer behavior and response to the impact of the pandemic. It also helps address consumers' physical proximity concerns, while reducing fraud. Chat 2 Pay delivers a secure, frictionless, and contact free checkout—with no need to hand credit cards to merchants or read card details over the phone."

In its report "Drive Revenue and Customer Satisfaction by Building Trust," Gartner® states "Not only is an organization's trustworthiness measured by its people, it is also measured by its processes and the technologies it deploys. All agents can help or hinder the building of customer confidence and trust and negate millions of investments in people, process and technology." Additionally, Gartner's report "Predicts 2021: CRM Customer Service and Support," projects that "by 2025, 80% of customer service organizations will have abandoned native mobile apps in favor of messaging for a better customer experience."

"As chat commerce accelerates, we are innovating to create payment systems like Chat 2 Pay where all brands no matter the size may accept payments in the chat channels consumers have come to love, trust, and use every day," de Villiers said. "By taking the payment capabilities brands have on their websites, apps, and in their call centers, and making them available via chat, simpler payments will further drive adoption of this low-cost, efficient channel for interactions and transactions."

The Clickatell Chat 2 Pay solution provides a pay-by-link capability, empowering brands to request and facilitate payments in three easy steps:

A merchant's customer service or sales representative triggers a payment request from a standard CRM or order management system (OMS) and sends it to the customer as a link. The customer receives a secure payment link via SMS or WhatsApp. When clicking on the link, it directs the customer to a hosted, responsive checkout page. A customer then completes details and submits a payment receiving an order confirmation and receipt via chat.

Clickatell is offering Chat 2 Pay to midsize and large businesses around the world. For more information, please view Clickatell's product page here and watch the Chat 2 Pay video here.

[1] Gartner, "Drive Revenue and Customer Satisfaction by Building Trust", Penny Gillespie, Dale Kutnick, Nadine LeBlanc, June 17, 2020.

[2] Gartner, "Predicts 2021: CRM Customer Service and Support" Brian Manusama, Nadine LeBlanc, Philip Jenkins, Pri Rathnayake, Jim Davies, Jim Robinson, December 1, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Clickatell

We create a better world through technology, making commerce in chat accessible for everyone, everywhere. Consumers can now connect with brands to find goods and services, make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues with a simple text or chat. No need for cash, phone calls, in-person interactions, or apps. Founded in 2000 with now over 10,000 customers, Clickatell is powering the digital commerce transformation through Chat Commerce. Clickatell is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA and has offices in Canada, South Africa, and Nigeria (www.clickatell.com).

