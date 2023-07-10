CLICKDIMENSIONS DISRUPTS B2B SALES & MARKETING WITH GROUNDBREAKING SIMPLE ACCOUNT-BASED APPROACH

INTRODUCES INNOVATIVE 'POWERPACK' TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE INDUSTRY

ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ClickDimensions, the trailblazer in marketing automation solutions, today launched ClickDimensions PowerPack, their game-changing new product set to redefine the landscape of B2B sales and marketing. Designed to address the transformative changes in today's buying process and to leverage Microsoft's Power Platform, PowerPack introduces Simple Account-Based Sales & Marketing, a streamlined approach poised to revolutionize how small and medium-sized businesses engage with buyers, to deliver more effective outcomes. 

Simple Account-Based Sales & Marketing lies at the core of PowerPack, crafted from a fusion of ClickDimensions' unparalleled expertise in Sales & Marketing Automation implementations and insights from industry giants like Forrester, Gartner, and SBI. This cutting-edge POV represents a paradigm shift, empowering businesses of all sizes to optimize their revenue stack and revolutionize their sales and marketing strategies.

According to Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions, "The biggest mistake companies make is organizing their Sales & Marketing efforts solely around their own selling actions, rather than aligning with the customer's buying journey. It's crucial to understand that businesses don't make buying decisions; instead, it's groups of 5-10 relevant individuals working within the organization who collectively decide to make a purchase."

Dickerson continues, "ClickDimensions PowerPack was specifically developed to address this gap by combining our deep understanding of CRM and Marketing Automation with industry-leading research and best practices. We have simplified the complex processes and systems associated with account-based strategies, making them accessible and affordable for all businesses, no matter their size."

PowerPack's revolutionary methodology is built on five fundamental actions necessary to execute Simple Account-Based Sales & Marketing:

  1. Embrace the Buying Group: Instead of fixating on individual leads, prioritize understanding and engaging the collective Buying Group.
  2. Organize around the Buying Journey:  Ensure that sales and marketing efforts are aligned with the needs of buyers at specific milestones, facilitating a smoother and more impactful customer journey.
  3. Rethink Leads:  Redefine leads as contacts that have demonstrated genuine interest, allowing businesses to focus on the most promising opportunities.
  4. Emphasize Opportunities:  By tailoring marketing messages and sales interactions to address the unique perspectives and concerns of each stakeholder, businesses can significantly improve their chances of success.
  5. Unify Sales & Marketing: Break down silos and bring sales and marketing teams together by aligning their efforts and working in concert to deliver a consistent and compelling message throughout the buying experience.

By adopting the Simple Account-Based Sales & Marketing approach with PowerPack businesses can expect increased conversion rates and higher win rates, improved visibility into opportunities for both sales and marketing teams, and ultimately, accelerated growth.

Dickerson adds, "Until now, small and medium-sized businesses have been constrained by limited resources, hindering their ability to access and adopt the necessary technology to thrive. PowerPack levels the playing field, empowering these businesses to succeed in the modern B2B landscape."

ClickDimensions PowerPack starts at an affordable $1099 per month for unlimited users, built with core solutions for B2B SMBs including CRM, Marketing Automation & Sales Engagement.

About ClickDimensions:

ClickDimensions is the technology solution for small to medium businesses (SMBs) that unifies all sales and marketing efforts and gives organizations more control over every lead. With a single unified platform, ClickDimensions helps SMBs take back control of their leads by giving them a way to reach every target, see every interaction, and connect everything together. That's why over 3,000 organizations across the globe trust ClickDimensions. ClickDimensions | It's your lead now.™ For more information, visit www.clickdimensions.com, follow @ClickDimensions on Twitter or email [email protected].

For interviews or to receive ClickDimensions' white paper on Simple Account-Based Sales & Marketing, please contact: [email protected] |16043595459

SOURCE ClickDimensions

