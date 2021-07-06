ClickDissolve Makes Dissolving a Texas LLC Painless

HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickDissolve.com is the only company for businesses to dissolve their Texas LLC by filling out a simple form and allowing the platform to take care of the work. This automated process saves business owners time and money in the dissolution process and gives them peace of mind in their decision to close their business.

Dissolving a limited liability company in Texas requires the correct forms to be filled out and filed with the Secretary of State. ClickDissolve's ground-breaking system allows their team to quickly e-file this necessary paperwork. Without this Certificate of Termination of a Domestic Entity filled out correctly and completely, an LLC cannot be dissolved. In addition, the Certificate of Account Status must be submitted to show tax clearance for the business. These can be obtained through the Comptroller's office.

In Texas, entities must file an annual Texas Franchise Tax Report. If an LLC does not properly dissolve its business, its account with the state of Texas goes past due, and penalties are imposed. The officers and directors of the entity become personally liable for the debt that occurs on any late franchise tax reports from the unresolved dissolution.

Small businesses trying to complete this process on their own can unintentionally make an error that can disrupt the entire dissolution process. ClickDissolve has partnered with state agencies to cut through the bureaucracy and streamline the dissolution exercise. By using AI to automate the filing, ClickDissolve offers speed and accuracy while lowering the cost of dissolution for small business owners. By simply answering 10 questions on the company's website, an LLC can be on its way to closing down its business in the state of Texas.

Annie Le, Director of ClickDissolve, states, "Failure to dissolve an LLC or Corporation correctly can often result in costly tax liabilities and other legal complications for business owners." She adds, "Our one-click solution for closing an LLC is a game-changer. In many cases, it can help business owners dissolve their LLC within 24 hours."

Hiring a lawyer to dissolve a business in Texas places an unwanted burden on small business owners currently struggling to meet their financial obligations. Lawyer fees are an additional expense that they just don't need at this time. Instead, using ClickDissolve's innovative online system can save the business owner thousands of dollars. The limited liability company's representative answers a few questions on an online form. These answers are then reviewed by experts to see if additional information is needed, and the appropriate dissolution paperwork is prepared. ClickDissolve then files it directly with the state of Texas, officially closing the LLC.

"Attorney fees in Texas can average around $2,500. Our technology can get it done faster and can get it done for less than $100," said Le. "Legal services for small business owners just shouldn't cost an arm and a leg."

ClickDissolve was founded in 2010 and has since handled the dissolution of thousands of businesses. The company has helped prevent these businesses from continuing to accrue taxes and liability fees, allowing small business owners to move forward with their next endeavor.

About ClickDissolve.com

ClickDissolve.com is a leading business dissolution service operating in Houston, Texas. The company provides a range of technology solutions for business owners to interact with government agencies effectively. It has helped over 10,000 LLCs and Corporations comply with state agency and IRS requirements in the last five years.

