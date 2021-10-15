ClickDo reveals SEO & Marketing Strategies leading to win Most Innovative SEO Consultancy Award 2021

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Marketing agency ClickDo Ltd. has picked up the prestigious SME News Greater London Award for being the most innovative SEO consultancy firm in 2021 recently. To celebrate this achievement, the agency now in its 8th year of providing SEO & marketing services to London and UK businesses reveals some unique strategies that it utilized to stay on top during the pandemic.

The Challenges for ClickDo during the Pandemic

When the first national lockdown hit, some of ClickDo' s SEO clients paused their projects as they focused on reducing cost. Because of the uncertainty many businesses faced, clients that relied on their business operations to resume decided to stop their SEO work until further notice. This in turn meant that ClickDo had to react very quickly as its ongoing SEO retainers were halted for an unknown period.

This is where ClickDo showed its innovation and adaptability, which were recognised by the SME research team to win the award based on criteria including client dedication, innovation, business growth, online reputation, customer feedback and business performance. The way small businesses managed to adapt and diversify their offerings and processes by finding new ways to meet the economic demands because of national lockdowns were a specific focus.

The SEO & Marketing Strategies that kept ClickDo going

The ClickDo team had little time to plan and very quickly changed their strategy after SEO clients paused their projects. They decided to focus more on other SEO services like link building, guest posting and press publications for clients to appeal to new or different customers that may be less affected by the lockdowns. They researched emerging keywords based on the changes in customer behaviour and focused on publishing relevant blog content that was SEO-optimized to rank client websites and their own business websites higher on search engines.

For example, the ClickDo Make Money Online Guide ranked in top positions in SERPs for high traffic keywords like "make money from home" as more people worked remotely or in isolation. Such content attracted different customers that mainly work in the digital realm where many operations were moving and continuing during lockdowns. This generated more leads that introduced new customers to their digital marketing services. ClickDo also invested in its media department and grew and marketed its online magazines more such as the London Business News Blog, the UK News Magazine, or the UK Education News Blog.

It reacted to new trends by launching more environment news blogs and UK Business Listing Sites to support businesses with getting more online exposure. Running paid Google Ads and targeting customer groups that were still performing well during the pandemic helped to achieve more conversions. These adapted marketing and SEO strategies helped them to continue with their business operations and branch out into other areas.

The Secret to Top Customer & Industry Expert Ratings

ClickDo are also among the three best rated marketing agencies in London presented by threebestrated.co.uk. They continue to receive top customer and industry expert ratings, which matter greatly to ClickDo.

Founder and CEO of ClickDo, Fernando Raymond, welcomed the award nomination and ratings with the following statement:

"We are extremely proud to win SME's award for our innovative SEO consultancy approach. Since the pandemic outbreak the ClickDo team have worked hard to continue to offer outstanding SEO services and have adapted to the changing landscape and client needs by providing customized options and consultancy for client business SEO and marketing. ClickDo has also expanded into the PR and publications sector, offering uniquely tailored press release services and publications including CEO interviews and business features as well as business listings and more. As more services and businesses move online, we feel that there is a growing demand for SEO in connection with media and publication services. We congratulate the winners and businesses that have made it through this difficult time and are honoured to be acknowledged along with many successful London businesses. But special thanks go to our loyal and trusting clients that have stayed with us and that reward us with their top reviews."

About ClickDo Ltd.

ClickDo Ltd. is a highly rated integrated digital marketing agency in London, offering SEO and marketing consultancy services. Its search engine optimization focuses on keyword research and analysis for clients to achieve higher ranks in SERPs for their business websites and blogs. Besides SEO the company offers a variety of additional services to successfully build strong online business presence such as web design services, guest posting services, press release services, citation and link building services and web hosting service support.

