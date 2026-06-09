Clickeez Levels Up Again with Series 3: Bubble Pops, the Biggest Drop Yet

Viral collectible phenomenon expands with a new Bubble Pop Click sound and 70 new characters

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Goliath isn't riding the collectibles wave, it's dictating where it goes next. After shipping more than 10 million Clickeez globally in under a year, the company is back with its biggest release to date: Clickeez Series 3: Bubble Pops, launching this June at Five Below and Amazon followed by a nationwide rollout in July.

Clickable, wearable, connectable, and tradeable, Clickeez sits at the intersection of gaming culture and sensory play. What started as a breakout product has quickly become something bigger. Since launching in July 2025, Clickeez has exploded into a phenomenon, with demand accelerating faster than supply can keep up.

"Clickeez didn't happen by accident," said Brian Weiss, President Goliath Group North America and Global Toys. "We built directly into what people were already obsessed with; the sounds, the behaviors, the way social media moves. Bubble Pops is a more refined, more intentional version of that thinking. The product is better. The experience is stronger. People love it. And we're just getting started."

Fueled by the ASMR and TikTok communities that turned Clickeez into a viral force, Series 3 introduces a newly engineered "bubble pop click", softer, rounder, and more satisfying than anything else in the category. From rounded character forms to pastel palettes and a refined, cohesive aesthetic, every design decision ladders back to how consumers are actually engaging today.

The momentum is measurable. With U.S. collectibles up 33% through Q3 2025 according to Circana, Clickeez isn't just in the category, it's setting the standard. Retailers are reacting in real time, with major partners pulling forward seasonal orders within days of Series 2 hitting shelves, a clear signal of a brand scaling faster than traditional supply cycles. Weiss projects more than 100 million units shipped by year end.

"The only thing limiting what we're selling is getting them to the shelf fast enough," said Weiss.

Series 3 will meet that demand with its most expansive lineup yet: 70 all new characters across four distinct themes: Pink Life, Baked Goodies, Magical Glow and Forest Pals. The launch reinforces Goliath's broader ambition to lead in sensory driven play. Following the acquisition of Crazy Aaron's and the success of products like Jelly Blox, the company is building a clear position as a sensory first powerhouse within the toy industry, with Clickeez as the breakout proof point.

Clickeez Series 3: Bubble Pops will be available June 2026 at Five Below and Amazon, followed by a nationwide rollout in July. The brand will also continue to expand further with licensed collections featuring Hello Kitty and Care Bears bringing two of the most recognizable IPs in the world into the Clickeez universe.

Clickeez Series 3: Bubble Pops – Product Line-Up

Clickeez Series 3 2-Pack | MSRP: $4.99

Clickeez Series 3 5-Pack| MSRP: $9.99

Clickeez Series 3 12-Pack | MSRP: $19.99

Clickeez Series 3 Deluxe Keychain | MSRP: $12.99

Clickeez Series 3 Keyboard Mega Pack | MSRP: $29.99

About Goliath

Goliath, one of the largest global family-owned games manufacturer, has been home to some of the toy and game industry's top-selling and family-favorite titles for over 40 years. Flagship games such as Sequence, Gooey Looey, The Floor is Lava, and Pop! The Pig are enjoyed by families worldwide. The company's portfolio also includes licensed titles like Bluey and Murdle, along with innovative & category-bending toys like Jelly Blox & Clickeez. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Goliath operates in 15 offices around the globe, including five innovation centers dedicated to creating the next must-have product in play. To learn more about Goliath, visit us at www.goliathgames.com.

SOURCE Goliath Games