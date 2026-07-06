GOLIATH PRESENTS BUTT FACE: THE TOY EVERYONE WILL LOSE THEIR MIND OVER

Meet Chester Cheeks, the Outrageously Funny Interactive Toy That Farts, Dances, and Wipes the Competition Clean

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Goliath, the toys and games brand known for bold, unforgettable play experiences, is bringing big laughs to toy aisles with Butt Face, starring Chester Cheeks, the outrageously funny character at the center of the brand.

Butt Face Package Shot (CNW Group/Goliath Games)

Chester Cheeks is not your average toy. He is jiggly, hilarious, full of attitude, and ready to become the coolest butt ever. With every squeeze, Chester delivers laugh-out-loud reactions kids cannot stop playing with. The more you squeeze him, the more he farts. Stop squeezing, and he stops farting. It is simple, silly, and instantly addictive.

And Chester does not stop there.

After he finishes farting, Chester celebrates in true Butt Face style with three butt-mazing songs and dances that turn any room into a full-on farty party. From his cheeky sounds to his ridiculous moves, Chester Cheeks brings nonstop personality, repeat play, and the kind of humor kids and adults cannot help but laugh at.

Farting has always had this magical ability to make people laugh," said Brian Weiss, President of North America and Global Toys at Goliath. "It always seems to get the same reaction: instant laughter. Chester Cheeks takes that universal joke and turns it into a hilarious, interactive character. He makes people laugh so hard, sometimes they let out a toot of their own."

Adding even more character driven fun, Chester Cheeks includes an in-package collectible bio that introduces fans to his personality, favorite activities, signature moves, and laugh-out-loud details that bring the Butt Face world to life.

Butt Face launches this July with Chester Cheeks, bringing a bold new kind of comedy to the toy aisle. With laugh-out-loud reactions, interactive fart play, and three hilarious songs and dances, Chester Cheeks will be the must have toy this holiday season for anyone who loves big laughs, silly surprises, and a little bit of cheeky chaos.

Chester Cheeks will be available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and many other national and regional retail stores.

About Goliath

Goliath, one of the largest global family-owned games manufacturer, has been home to some of the toy and game industry's top-selling and family-favorite titles for over 40 years. Flagship games such as Sequence, Gooey Looey, The Floor is Lava, and Pop! The Pig are enjoyed by families worldwide. The company's portfolio also includes licensed titles like Bluey and Murdle, along with innovative & category-bending toys like Jelly Blox & Clickeez. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Goliath operates in 15 offices around the globe, including five innovation centers dedicated to creating the next must-have product in play. To learn more about Goliath, visit us at www.goliathgames.com.

SOURCE Goliath Games